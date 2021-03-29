We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Easter cakes and bakes shouldn’t be forgotten when it comes to the Easter weekend feast. And, there are so many options, from Simnel cake recipes and hot cross buns to easy Easter biscuits and spring-themed treats.

There are lots of foods traditionally eaten at Easter but chocolate has to be top of the list, which is why we’ve included some amazingly chocolately treats in our collection of Easter cakes, including our Easter chocolate fudge cake.

Baking an Easter cake is the perfect time to ‘pimp’ a classic treat – like our top-rated chocolate cake recipe – and decorate it with your favourite Easter sweets. We love these ideas for baking with Mini Eggs and also have plenty of Creme Egg recipes as well, including these Creme Egg brownies.

Bunny-shaped biscuits are always a favourite when it comes to Easter biscuits, but we also have spring-themed ones and giant Easter egg biscuits. Even more impressive Easter cakes on our list include a hot croissant ring cake and a rainbow cake.

Whether you’re after spectacular Easter cakes to impress the family with over the bank holiday weekend or some little Easter-themed biscuits to make as edible gifts , we’ve got it covered with our Easter baking ideas.

Our best Easter cake ideas