Why have regular custard when you can make it chocolatey?

The joy of custard, or at least a mixture of milk and eggs thickened by heat, was first discovered by the ancient Romans and is something we Brits, both ancient and modern, have taken to our hearts. While yellow custard is creamy and delicious, chocolate custard cascading over a piping hot chocolate pudding is the ultimate comfort food, delivering a double chocolate whammy which is guaranteed to make a chocoholic’s day. While making chocolate custard is quick and easy, it does demand your full attention if you want it to be smooth, delicious and lump free.

Ingredients 450ml (3/4pt creamy milk

3tbsp cocoa powder

4tbsp caster sugar

1tbsp cornflour

2 large free range egg yolks

18cm soufflé dish or deep baking dish, greased, and a roasting tin

Method Heat all but 2 tbsp of the milk in a medium-sized non-stick pan.

Sift the cocoa, sugar and cornflour into a heatproof bowl.

Add the yolks and reserved milk then stir to make a thick, smooth paste.

Stir in the hot milk then pour the mixture back into the pan and stir gently over a low heat until the custard thickens.

Don’t let the mixture boil or the eggs will scramble.

Pour into a jug and serve hot with the pudding.

Top tip for making chocolate custard

If you're making your chocolate custard in advance and don't want a skin to form, then cover in clingfilm but ensure the clingfilm is in contact with the surface of the custard. Then refrigerate and reheat as required.

