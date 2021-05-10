We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chocolate chip tahini cookies combine rich dark chocolate chips with the nutty flavour of tahini to create cookies that have a complex and well balanced flavour. Tahini is a paste made from toasted sesame seeds, and is most commonly used to make hummus, but it also works so well in sweet dishes, especially when paired with chocolate. Our chocolate chip tahini cookies are a slightly more sophisticated biscuit, with a rich and buttery texture that will keep you going back for more. They’re not too sweet, but have a really indulgent flavour. Using good quality dark chocolate will give you the best results when making these chocolate chip tahini cookies.

Ingredients 100g butter, softened

175g light brown soft sugar

60g tahini

1 free-range egg

200g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

4tbsp cocoa powder

100g dark chocolate chips or roughly chopped dark chocolate

100g sesame seeds

Method In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar until creamy, then gradually beat in the egg and the tahini. Sift the flour, baking powder and cocoa powder over the mixture and stir to combine, then mix in the chocolate chips. Once the dough comes together, tip out onto a clean surface and knead into a cylindrical log. Sprinkle the sesame seeds onto a chopping board and roll the dough so the seeds stick and cover the dough. When the edges are covered in seeds wrap in cling film and chill in the fridge for 30mins.

Preheat the oven to 180C. Remove the dough from the fridge and, using a sharp knife, cut it into 1cm disks. Place on a lined baking tray with a space between them.

Bake the cookies for 10-12mins until cooked through. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely before serving.

