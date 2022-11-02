Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
This spiced Christmas chutney is full of seasonal flavours and is ideal for serving on Boxing Day with platters of cold cuts or cheese and biscuits.
This Christmas chutney recipe only needs 30 minutes of prep time, and then it needs to cook for about 45 minutes. You will need to sterilise your jars before you use them, just like you would before making jam so your chutney can sit happily for a few weeks after, as long as you leave them unopened. It's best to make this Christmas chutney ahead to really let the flavours develop, though it might be difficult to not touch it in the build up to Christmas. It also makes a delicious gift, decorated with a festive ribbon and label or as part of a homemade hamper.
Ingredients
- 450g cooking apples, peeled, cored and chopped
- 450g firm pears, peeled, cored and chopped
- 1 large onion, peeled and chopped
- 125g sultanas
- 75g fresh or frozen cranberries
- 50g stem ginger, finely chopped
- Zest and juice of 2 oranges
- 1tsp salt
- Few whole cloves
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 400ml malt vinegar
- 450g granulated sugar
Method
- Place the apples, pears, onion, sultanas, cranberries and stem ginger in a large pan. Stir in the orange zest and juice, salt, cloves, cinnamon and vinegar and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 mins until the apples and pears are tender, stirring occasionally.
- Add the sugar and stir until dissolved. Boil the chutney for 20-30 mins, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is thick and pulpy and most of the liquid has evaporated. Remove the cinnamon stick.
- Spoon the hot Christmas chutney into clean, warm and dry jars and seal with airtight vinegar-proof covers. Label and store in a cool dry dark place for at least 2 weeks before eating to allow the flavour to develop and mellow.
Top tips for making Christmas chutney
Can I make this Christmas chutney in advance?
Yes - in fact it's best made a few weeks in advance. The flavour will improve considerably if you can leave the jars in a cool dry place for 2-3 weeks before opening. Once opened, store in the fridge.
My chutney tastes too vinegary - how can I fix it?
Try adding a pinch of bicarbonate of soda to the chutney to reduce the sourness of the vinegar. Only add a pinch as any more can change the flavour. If that doesn't work you can increase the sweetness by adding a spoonful of honey and mixing in.
