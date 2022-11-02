GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This spiced Christmas chutney is full of seasonal flavours and is ideal for serving on Boxing Day with platters of cold cuts or cheese and biscuits.

This Christmas chutney recipe only needs 30 minutes of prep time, and then it needs to cook for about 45 minutes. You will need to sterilise your jars before you use them, just like you would before making jam so your chutney can sit happily for a few weeks after, as long as you leave them unopened. It's best to make this Christmas chutney ahead to really let the flavours develop, though it might be difficult to not touch it in the build up to Christmas. It also makes a delicious gift, decorated with a festive ribbon and label or as part of a homemade hamper.

Ingredients

450g cooking apples, peeled, cored and chopped

450g firm pears, peeled, cored and chopped

1 large onion, peeled and chopped

125g sultanas

75g fresh or frozen cranberries

50g stem ginger, finely chopped

Zest and juice of 2 oranges

1tsp salt

Few whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick

400ml malt vinegar

450g granulated sugar

Method

Place the apples, pears, onion, sultanas, cranberries and stem ginger in a large pan. Stir in the orange zest and juice, salt, cloves, cinnamon and vinegar and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 mins until the apples and pears are tender, stirring occasionally. Add the sugar and stir until dissolved. Boil the chutney for 20-30 mins, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is thick and pulpy and most of the liquid has evaporated. Remove the cinnamon stick. Spoon the hot Christmas chutney into clean, warm and dry jars and seal with airtight vinegar-proof covers. Label and store in a cool dry dark place for at least 2 weeks before eating to allow the flavour to develop and mellow.

Top tips for making Christmas chutney

Can I make this Christmas chutney in advance?

Yes - in fact it's best made a few weeks in advance. The flavour will improve considerably if you can leave the jars in a cool dry place for 2-3 weeks before opening. Once opened, store in the fridge.

My chutney tastes too vinegary - how can I fix it?

Try adding a pinch of bicarbonate of soda to the chutney to reduce the sourness of the vinegar. Only add a pinch as any more can change the flavour. If that doesn't work you can increase the sweetness by adding a spoonful of honey and mixing in.

