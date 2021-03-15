We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This beetroot chutney is a great addition to cheese boards, sandwiches and salads.

Beetroot chutney gives an earthy and punchy flavour to sandwiches and pairs beautifully with cheeses and cold meats. We’ve used fresh chilli and ginger to give our relish a fiery kick, and sweet red onions to balance the flavour. It pairs perfectly with goat’s cheese, feta and cold meats especially, making it an ideal accompaniment to many dishes, such as a Greek salad or a goat’s cheese tart.

This chutney would also make a perfect present, as it’s full of flavour and offers a unique twist on a store cupboard essential.

Ingredients 300ml red wine vinegar

300g golden caster sugar

1 deseeded and chopped red chilli

3 chopped red onions

2tsp sea salt

3 crushed garlic cloves

30g root ginger, grated

800g coarsely grated raw beetroot

4x 400ml jars, sterilised

Method Heat the red wine vinegar and sugar, until the sugar is dissolved.

Add the chilli, red onion, salt, garlic, ginger and beetroot. Bring to the boil, then simmer for 40 mins.

Pour into sterilised jars.

Tips for making beetroot chutney:

Vegetable chutneys like this contain larger amounts of vinegar than others, so store the chutney away for two to four weeks before eating to allow the flavours to develop and make sure it’s ready.

Follow our guide to sterilise jars the correct way. You can sterilise them in the oven, on the hob or in the microwave. Our how to sterilise jars and bottles guide tells you more.

