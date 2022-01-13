We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christmas cookies are a really speedy and easy bake that are fun to make with kids too.

Festive, fetching and full of flavour, our Christmas cookies recipe uses some seasonal coloured red and green M&Ms to help create a tasty chocolate treat. They take just 25 minutes to make and bake, using store cupboard essentials like flour, sugar and a hint of golden syrup and vanilla extract for a sumptuously sweet dough. A tried and tested kid-friendly bake, why not let them get creative on the cookies with some icing pens and letting them draw on festive stars. This’ll make them perfect to hang on the tree or give to grandparents as a homemade food gift.

Ingredients 125g unsalted butter, softened

100g light brown sugar

Pinch of salt

2tbsp golden syrup

1tsp vanilla extract

160g self-raising flour

100g red M&Ms

100g green M&Ms

Method To make this cookie recipe, preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and line a baking tray with baking parchment.

Beat the butter and sugar together with an electric mixer until light and creamy. Beat the golden syrup into the butter and sugar along with the vanilla extract. Sift in the flour and salt until just combined.

Crush the M&Ms lightly with the bottom of a mug or end of a rolling pin. Stir the broken up M&Ms into the cookie dough mixture with a large metal spoon, until just combined.

Bring together the cookie dough in a ball and place on a floured work surface. Roll the cookie dough out to approximately 1cm thick and cut the cookies into circles using a medium-sized cookie cutter. If you plan to hang your cookies from the tree, make a small hole 1cm from the top of the cookie using your index finger.

Place the cookies onto the lined baking tray, allowing plenty of room for them to spread while baking.

Bake for 12 mins or until just golden brown.

Allow chocolate chip cookies to cool on the tray for few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack.

Once completely cool, you can thread a ribbon through the hole in each cookie and tie them to your tree.

Top tip for making Christmas cookies:

You could always swap your M&Ms for red and green smarties if they're more to your liking.

You might also like...

Click to rate ( 91 ratings) Sending your rating