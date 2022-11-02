GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This mouth-watering Christmas dinner pie has to be one of the best ways to use up your leftover Christmas food.

It's the perfect Boxing Day treat, serving around 6 people and taking just 1hr to prepare and cook. Layered with leftover turkey, ham, stuffing as well as veggies like carrots, Brussels sprouts and red cabbage - there are so many festive flavours in there. The shortcrust pastry keeps all of the flavours and juices neatly tucked inside ready for the big reveal. We've used readymade pastry, but if you prefer making your own, check out our tips, below.

Ingredients

500g shortcrust pastry

1 egg, beaten

200g braised red cabbage

200g sage and onion stuffing

200g baked ham

200g roasted carrots

200g cranberry sauce

200g cooked turkey

handful Brussels Sprouts, halved

200g sausgemeat stuffing

gravy, to serve

Method

Lightly grease the base and outside of an up-turned 18cm round cake tin, line the outside of the base with baking parchment and cover the sides and edges with tin foil. Heat the oven to 200C, gas 6. Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface to a rough 32cm circle. Place over the outside of the lined cake tin, fold the pastry around the sides to line the sides tightly and trim. Brush with egg wash and chill for 30 mins, then bake for 20 mins, keeping it upturned. Collect and roll out the pastry trimmings into a 20cm circle and chill for 30 mins. Once the pastry has cooled, carefully remove the cake tin, plug any holes with any extra pastry and begin to fill the pie. Spoon in the braised red cabbage, stuffing, ham, carrots, cranberry sauce, turkey, sprouts, sausage stuffing and top with the pastry lid. Brush with egg wash, cut a cross in the centre of the lid and bake for a further 20 mins. Slice and serve warm with gravy.

Watch how to make our Christmas dinner pie

Top tips for making Christmas dinner pie

Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Reheat thoroughly before serving again.

What's the best pastry to make for pies?

If you fancy making your own pie pastry, you can make a basic shortcrust using flour, butter, lard and salt. However, for some extra flair, you could make a hot water pastry - more like the kind of pastry you find around a pork pie. Try the one from this hand raised pie, with just lard instead of butter.

