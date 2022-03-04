We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Think chunks of golden winter vegetables and creamy butter beans makes this a perfect winter warmer soup.

This chunky vegetable soup and homemade rolls is really back to basics cooking – healthy vegetables in a steaming broth with warm and fragrant freshly-cooked bread. Swede and parsnips are in season in the UK over the winter, from late August to March. And that’s when this soup is at its best – as a rib-sticking winter warmer. Of course, you can use the bread rolls recipe with any recipe – in summer try them with this roast tomato and orange soup. The soup is suitable for vegetarians and vegans. However, the rolls contain milk so they are not vegan-friendly. They will stay fresh for another three days, so if you’re making this as recipe as four batch portions you can freeze the other eight rolls.

Ingredients 1 medium swede (500g/1lb prepared weight)

1 large carrot

1 medium parsnip

1 large onion

2 cloves garlic, peeled and left whole

2 sprigs of rosemary

2 tbsp oil

1 litre (1¾ pints) hot vegetable stock

400g can butter beans, rinsed and drained

Salt and ground black pepper

For the bread rolls (makes 12):

500g (1lb) plain, strong white bread flour

1 level tsp salt

1 level tsp caster sugar

7g sachet easy-blend dried yeast

150ml (¼ pint) semi-skimmed milk

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp sesame seeds

2 tsp poppy seeds

Method To make the soup: Set the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Peel veg, cut into chunks and put in a roasting tin. Add the garlic and rosemary, and mix in the oil. Roast for 30-40 mins.

Transfer the veg to a large pan, add the stock, bring to the boil, then add the butter beans and simmer for 10 mins, while the rolls are cooking. Season well. Add more stock or whizz the soup with a stick blender, if you like, or leave it chunky.

To make the rolls: Mix the flour, salt, sugar and yeast in the bowl of a food mixer with a dough hook. Pour 150ml (¼ pint) boiling water into a measuring jug. Top up with the milk and add the oil and 2 more tbsp of hot water. Pour into the flour, then mix on a low setting for 5 mins. Take the dough out and knead by hand for a few minutes. Put the smooth ball of dough in an oiled bowl and cover with oiled cling film. Leave in a warm place to double in size — about 45 mins. Knock the dough back, then divide it into 12 balls (about 75g/2½oz each). Shape into rolls and put on a floured baking tray. Cover with oiled cling film. Leave in a warm place to rise for 15-20 mins.

Set the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Brush tops with a little salty water and sprinkle with seeds. Bake for 20 mins. Serve warm. They’ll keep fresh for 3 days.

Top tip for making this chunky vegetable soup

You can vary the thickness of the soup according to your own taste. If you like it thicker , purée a third to a half of the soup with a stick blender, that mix it back with the unblended vegetables. Add more stock to make it smoother until you have your preferred consistency.

