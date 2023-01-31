A warm, comforting pie packed with a classic, rich red wine-infused filling and tender chunks of chicken thigh and streaky bacon.
If you're looking for a winter warmer that shows you truly care this hearty coq au vin pie is a perfect choice. The pie is generous, so you’ll probably have leftovers to enjoy another day when making this meal for two. Serve alongside creamy mashed potato or dauphinoises (opens in new tab) and fresh greens.
Ingredients
- 1tbsp olive oil
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, chopped into chunky pieces
- 4 rashers streaky bacon, cut into lardons
- 6 shallots, peeled
- 2 fat garlic cloves, bashed
- 1 medium carrot, thickly sliced
- 150g sliced mushrooms
- 2tbsp plain flour
- 100ml red wine
- 250ml hot chicken stock
- 3 thyme sprigs, tied together with kitchen string
- 1 bay leaf
- For the pie top:
- 2tbsp beaten egg or milk
- ½ x 320g roll of shortcrust pastry
- Salad or green beans, to serve
- You will need:
- 700ml pie dish
- Biscuit cutters
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Heat the oil in a large casserole over medium heat, and fry the chicken and bacon for 10-15 mins until browned all over. Add the shallots, garlic, carrot and mushrooms, and cook for a further 5 mins until starting to soften. Add the flour and cook for 2 mins, stirring.
- Mix in the wine and simmer for a few minutes. Add the stock, a little at a time to avoid lumps. Add the herbs, cover and reduce the heat to low, then cook for 30 mins. Cook uncovered for a further 15 mins. Remove the thyme and bay, transfer filling to the pie dish and set aside to cool.
- Brush the rim of the dish with egg or milk and cover with the pastry, leaving an extra 2cm. Trim the overhang, crimp the edges and poke a hole in the centre. Brush with milk or egg. Punch shapes out of the offcuts of pastry and arrange these on top of the pie.
- Heat the oven to 200C Fan/Gas 7. Bake for 25 mins until golden and the filling is piping hot. Leave to rest for 10 mins before serving with salad or green beans.
Top tips for making Coq au vin pie
This pie can be prepared 2-3 days in advance. Just brush the pastry with milk and pop it in the oven on the day you want to serve.
Jess is the Group Food Editor at Future PLC, working across brands in the woman’s lifestyle group, including Woman and Home, Woman’s Weekly, Woman, Woman’s Own, Chat, womanandhome.com and Goodto.com. Hailing from the Antibodies, Jess has a background in media and video production, with many years of experience working on tv and commercial video projects. After relocating to the UK, Jess studied at Leiths School of Food and Wine in London, graduating with a diploma in culinary arts before gaining a scholarship to study at the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Patisserie (ENSP) in France, where she learned the fine art of French patisserie.
