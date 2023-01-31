A warm, comforting pie packed with a classic, rich red wine-infused filling and tender chunks of chicken thigh and streaky bacon.

If you're looking for a winter warmer that shows you truly care this hearty coq au vin pie is a perfect choice. The pie is generous, so you’ll probably have leftovers to enjoy another day when making this meal for two. Serve alongside creamy mashed potato or dauphinoises (opens in new tab) and fresh greens.

Ingredients

1tbsp olive oil

4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, chopped into chunky pieces

4 rashers streaky bacon, cut into lardons

6 shallots, peeled

2 fat garlic cloves, bashed

1 medium carrot, thickly sliced

150g sliced mushrooms

2tbsp plain flour

100ml red wine

250ml hot chicken stock

3 thyme sprigs, tied together with kitchen string

1 bay leaf

For the pie top:

2tbsp beaten egg or milk

½ x 320g roll of shortcrust pastry

Salad or green beans, to serve

You will need:

700ml pie dish

Biscuit cutters

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Heat the oil in a large casserole over medium heat, and fry the chicken and bacon for 10-15 mins until browned all over. Add the shallots, garlic, carrot and mushrooms, and cook for a further 5 mins until starting to soften. Add the flour and cook for 2 mins, stirring. Mix in the wine and simmer for a few minutes. Add the stock, a little at a time to avoid lumps. Add the herbs, cover and reduce the heat to low, then cook for 30 mins. Cook uncovered for a further 15 mins. Remove the thyme and bay, transfer filling to the pie dish and set aside to cool. Brush the rim of the dish with egg or milk and cover with the pastry, leaving an extra 2cm. Trim the overhang, crimp the edges and poke a hole in the centre. Brush with milk or egg. Punch shapes out of the offcuts of pastry and arrange these on top of the pie. Heat the oven to 200C Fan/Gas 7. Bake for 25 mins until golden and the filling is piping hot. Leave to rest for 10 mins before serving with salad or green beans.

Top tips for making Coq au vin pie

This pie can be prepared 2-3 days in advance. Just brush the pastry with milk and pop it in the oven on the day you want to serve.

You might also like...