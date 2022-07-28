Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Give yourself the ultimate comfort food hug with this homemade cream of chicken soup - it's the cure for almost almost everything.
Of course you could buy a tin on your way home and heat it up on the hob, but freshly homemade is always going to beat anything out of a packet. The extra time it takes is time for pouring love and care into the bowl and you get it back in spades when it's done. This soup is easy to make and ready in about 40 minutes. It serves four - great for a light family dinner. Alternatively you can double all the quantities and cook a batch for freezing, so you always have some for blue Monday (or any day) emergencies.
Ingredients
- ½ tbsp oil
- 500g skinless boneless chicken thighs
- 1 small onion, roughly chopped
- 350g potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped
- 350g cauliflower, roughly chopped
- 1 sprig thyme
- 1 litre chicken stock
- 75ml whipping cream
- 175ml milk
For the topping:
- 150g cauliflower florets, sliced to ¾-1cm thick
- 40g Parmesan, finely grated
- 1tbsp breadcrumbs
- 40g pancetta slices
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Heat the oil in a pan and lightly brown the chicken on both sides; set aside. Add the onion, potato and cauliflower to the pan. Turn down the heat and mix well. Cover and leave to sweat for 10 mins.
- Add the thyme, stock and chicken to the pan. Bring to the boil, then simmer for 12 mins or until the vegetables are tender and the chicken cooked through. Remove the chicken from the pan, then blitz the soup with a stick blender and season well. Shred the chicken and add the meat back to the pan along with the cream and milk, and heat through.
- Put the cauliflower florets in a bowl with a little water, cover with clingfilm and microwave for 2 mins or until cooked through. Heat the grill to high, spread the florets over a baking tray lined with foil, sprinkle each piece with Parmesan and breadcrumbs, and top with pancetta. Grill until browned, then sprinkle over the soup.
Top tip for making cream of chicken soup
For a speedier topping, grill one slice of garlic baguette for each bowl and break it into four (we use scissors for ease, depending on how crunchy it is) to make easy garlic croutons.
You might also like
- Cauliflower soup (opens in new tab)
- Healthy soup recipes (opens in new tab)
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
-
Gordon Ramsay's cream of cauliflower soup
This velvety smooth cauliflower soup is by celeb chef Gordon Ramsay. Read in just 30 minutes...
By Gordon Ramsay • Published
-
Broccoli and Stilton soup
This easy broccoli and Stilton soup recipe are a favourite thanks to its creamy, rich flavour. The broccoli and cheese pair perfectly together...
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Chicken miso soup
A chicken miso soup is a healthy, light soup using Japanese miso that's perfect if you're watching the calories or have a cold coming on
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Cauliflower and cheese soup
This cauliflower and cheese soup uses two different kinds of cheese to create the most fantastic, creamy flavour. Mild Emmental with stouter, bolder goat's cheese make beautiful partners.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Creamy cauliflower soup
This creamy cauliflower soup is just how you want it to be - thick, velvety and delicious. Even better, it's only 160 calories per portion. It's one of our favourite ways to cook this beautiful year-round veg.
By Rose Fooks • Published
-
Banana cake
Banana cake is moist and rich, with a naughty chocolate frosting. This easy banana cake recipe takes just 15 mins to prepare...
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
The Queen’s dinner table rule means this everyday essential isn’t ‘allowed’ for her royal relatives
The Queen reportedly prefers a more 'formal' approach to mealtimes and prioritises traditional etiquette with her nearest and nearest...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
The Revlon Blow Dry Brush the internet lost its mind over is so cheap for Amazon Prime Day
The best-selling Revlon Blow Dry Brush that went viral online has been price slashed
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
This 11p lunch is perfect for saving money as living costs rise
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published