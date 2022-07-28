Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Go for something a little different with this cream of courgette soup - speedy, healthy and tasty.
This soup takes just over half an hour to make and it's a revelation. If you've never thought of making a soup centred on courgettes before, this is the one to try. The pungent brie melted through the creamy broth makes the perfect addition. Courgettes are in season in the UK from mid June until the end of October. It's the perfect season to try this soup, over the warm summer and autumn days when you fancy something light, fresh and lovely. It's also the time when courgettes are at their cheapest, making this a very affordable meal.
Ingredients
- 350g potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped
- 1 litre vegetable stock
- 500g courgettes, roughly chopped (cut of a few thin slices and reserve for garnish)
- 4 spring onions, sliced
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 150g brie, cut into small pieces
- A little milk or water
- Crème fraîche or croutons, for garnish (optional)
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Put the potatoes in a large saucepan and add the stock.
- Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add the courgettes and onions and simmer, covered, for a further 8 – 10 minutes until everything is softened.
- Add the cheese and stir until melted in. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Cool a little, then blend until smooth and creamy.
- Return to the pan and add a little milk, water or stock until you get the consistency you like.
- Serve with a swirl of crème fraîche or topped with croutons, and a couple of courgette slices.
Top tip for making cream of courgette soup
Add other leftover vegetables to this recipe, such as a handful of peas, a few florets of broccoli or cauliflower or green beans.
On hot days, this also works well as a chilled soup.
You might also like...
- Cauliflower soup (opens in new tab)
- Healthy soup recipes (opens in new tab)
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
-
Broccoli and Stilton soup
This easy broccoli and Stilton soup recipe are a favourite thanks to its creamy, rich flavour. The broccoli and cheese pair perfectly together...
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Gordon Ramsay's cream of cauliflower soup
This velvety smooth cauliflower soup is by celeb chef Gordon Ramsay. Read in just 30 minutes...
By Gordon Ramsay • Published
-
Cream of courgette soup
Our cream of courgette soup is so light, tasty and so easy to make it might just become your go-to healthy lunch option.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Cream of chicken soup
This cream of chicken soup is the king of comfort foods - the best way to deal with feeling a little bit ill or under the weather, or when you just want to be cheered up through and through.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Cauliflower and cheese soup
This cauliflower and cheese soup uses two different kinds of cheese to create the most fantastic, creamy flavour. Mild Emmental with stouter, bolder goat's cheese make beautiful partners.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Creamy cauliflower soup
This creamy cauliflower soup is just how you want it to be - thick, velvety and delicious. Even better, it's only 160 calories per portion. It's one of our favourite ways to cook this beautiful year-round veg.
By Rose Fooks • Published
-
The Queen’s dinner table rule means this everyday essential isn’t ‘allowed’ for her royal relatives
The Queen reportedly prefers a more 'formal' approach to mealtimes and prioritises traditional etiquette with her nearest and nearest...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
The Revlon Blow Dry Brush the internet lost its mind over is so cheap for Amazon Prime Day
The best-selling Revlon Blow Dry Brush that went viral online has been price slashed
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
This 11p lunch is perfect for saving money as living costs rise
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published