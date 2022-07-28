Cream of courgette soup recipe

Our cream of courgette soup is so light, tasty and so easy to make it might just become your go-to healthy lunch option.

Bowl of cream of courgette soup with croutons and courgette slices
(Image credit: Getty / NoirChocolate)
Go for something a little different with this cream of courgette soup - speedy, healthy and tasty.

This soup takes just over half an hour to make and it's a revelation. If you've never thought of making a soup centred on courgettes before, this is the one to try. The pungent brie melted through the creamy broth makes the perfect addition. Courgettes are in season in the UK from mid June until the end of October. It's the perfect season to try this soup, over the warm summer and autumn days when you fancy something light, fresh and lovely. It's also the time when courgettes are at their cheapest, making this a very affordable meal.

Ingredients

  • 350g potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped
  • 1 litre vegetable stock
  • 500g courgettes, roughly chopped (cut of a few thin slices and reserve for garnish)
  • 4 spring onions, sliced
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 150g brie, cut into small pieces
  • A little milk or water
  • Crème fraîche or croutons, for garnish (optional)

Method

  1. Put the potatoes in a large saucepan and add the stock.
  2. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
  3. Add the courgettes and onions and simmer, covered, for a further 8 – 10 minutes until everything is softened.
  4. Add the cheese and stir until melted in. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
  5. Cool a little, then blend until smooth and creamy.
  6. Return to the pan and add a little milk, water or stock until you get the consistency you like.
  7. Serve with a swirl of crème fraîche or topped with croutons, and a couple of courgette slices.

Top tip for making cream of courgette soup

Add other leftover vegetables to this recipe, such as a handful of peas, a few florets of broccoli or cauliflower or green beans. 

On hot days, this also works well as a chilled soup.

Octavia Lillywhite
Octavia Lillywhite

Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment. 

