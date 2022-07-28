GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Go for something a little different with this cream of courgette soup - speedy, healthy and tasty.

This soup takes just over half an hour to make and it's a revelation. If you've never thought of making a soup centred on courgettes before, this is the one to try. The pungent brie melted through the creamy broth makes the perfect addition. Courgettes are in season in the UK from mid June until the end of October. It's the perfect season to try this soup, over the warm summer and autumn days when you fancy something light, fresh and lovely. It's also the time when courgettes are at their cheapest, making this a very affordable meal.

Ingredients

350g potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped

1 litre vegetable stock

500g courgettes, roughly chopped (cut of a few thin slices and reserve for garnish)

4 spring onions, sliced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

150g brie, cut into small pieces

A little milk or water

Crème fraîche or croutons, for garnish (optional)

Method

Put the potatoes in a large saucepan and add the stock. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the courgettes and onions and simmer, covered, for a further 8 – 10 minutes until everything is softened. Add the cheese and stir until melted in. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Cool a little, then blend until smooth and creamy. Return to the pan and add a little milk, water or stock until you get the consistency you like. Serve with a swirl of crème fraîche or topped with croutons, and a couple of courgette slices.

Top tip for making cream of courgette soup

Add other leftover vegetables to this recipe, such as a handful of peas, a few florets of broccoli or cauliflower or green beans.

On hot days, this also works well as a chilled soup.

