The secret to this fantastically simple creamed corn salad is using two types of corn. Firstly, the tinned corn is plump, moist and juicy and makes the idea base for the salad. Meanwhile the charred cob corn has a much smokier, rounded flavour, and they work beautifully together. Serve this as a side dish a barbecues or with a lunchtime salad mezze. Alternatively it makes a great light lunch dish, served on a bed of fresh rocket. It’s one of our favourite low calorie lunch ideas.

Ingredients 2 corn on the cobs

25g butter

1 shallot, sliced

340g can sweetcorn, drained

5tbsp single cream

3tbsp pumpkin seeds

Method Heat a large frying pan and dry fry the corn on the cobs until they’re lightly charred on all sides. Remove from the pan and allow to cool slightly. Then, using a sharp knife, cut off the kernels.

Meanwhile, gently heat the butter with the shallot until softened. Add the canned sweetcorn and the cream, and warm through. Remove from the heat and use a hand blender to whizz until coarse. Season to taste and keep warm.

Add the pumpkin seeds to the frying pan and cook until crisp. Serve the creamed corn topped with charred kernels and toasted pumpkin seeds.

Top tip for this creamed corn salad

If you don't have canned sweetcorn, you can easily use frozen sweetcorn instead, just make sure to defrost before using.

