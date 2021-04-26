We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A bowl of our creamy carrot and parsnip soup is sure to satisfy your tastebuds.

Our carrot and parsnip soup recipe is simple, healthy and cheap to make. In just three easy steps you can recreate this delicious, hearty soup – perfect for using up any leftover veggies from your Sunday roast. We’ve soaked and simmered two of your five-a-day with some stock and grated ginger for an injection of flavour, and added orange rind for a sweet twist. Stir in the cream, season and then serve with a few sprigs of coriander and some warm homemade crusty cob loaf. You could make a bowl of this comfort food in autumn when it’s star ingredients are in season.

Watch how to make Creamy carrot and parsnip soup

Ingredients 4tbsp butter, softened

1 large onion, peeled and chopped

450g (15oz) carrots, peeled and chopped

2 large parsnips, peeled and chopped

1 level tbsp freshly grated root ginger

1 level tsp finely grated orange rind

600ml (1 pint) vegetable stock

125ml (4fl oz) single cream

Salt and ground black pepper

Sprigs of fresh coriander, to garnish

Method Melt the butter in a large saucepan over a low heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring, for 3 mins, until slightly softened. Add the carrots and parsnips. Cover the pan until the vegetables have softened a little. Stir in the ginger, orange rind and stock. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat, cover the pan and simmer for 30-35 mins, until the vegetables are tender. Remove from the heat and cool for 10 mins.

Transfer the soup to a blender or food processor and whizz until smooth. Return the soup to the rinsed-out saucepan, stir in the cream, and season well with salt and pepper. Warm through gently over a low heat.

Remove from the heat and ladle into soup bowls. Sprinkle pepper over and garnish your creamy carrot and parsnip soup with a sprig of coriander.

Top tips for making creamy carrot and parsnip soup:

If you want to freeze this carrot and parsnip soup make sure you leave out the cream when making. Once defrosted, reheat the parsnip soup and stir in the cream just before serving.

You might also like...