Creamy Dijon chicken and bacon casserole recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(150 ratings)

This creamy Dijon chicken casserole is perfect for keeping the whole family happy. Packed full of tender chicken, a creamy light sauce and plenty of veg

Serves4
SkillEasy
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time1 hours
Total Time1 hours 20 mins
By
published

A delicious casserole which is good for a family meal or special occasion at any time of the year. The Dijon mustard adds a depth of flavour to the sauce which goes very well with the chicken. Serve this lovely dish with tagliatelle or new potatoes and green beans or broccoli. Cook for approximately 1 hr until the chicken is tender and succulent, packed full of flavour. You add a variety of veggies to this dish including cabbage and leeks too.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 2 onions, sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 6 rashers unsmoked bacon, chopped roughly
  • 4 skinless chicken breasts
  • 3 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 2 tbsp fresh tarragon leaves, chopped
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 600ml hot chicken stock
  • 150ml double cream
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 300g frozen peas

WEIGHT CONVERTER

grams
to
cups

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180⁰C/350⁰F/160⁰C Fan/Gas Mark 4.
  2. Pour the oil into a large ovenproof casserole dish or deep sauté pan and heat on a medium setting.
  3. Add the onions, garlic and bacon and fry until lightly coloured. Lift out and drain.
  4. Add the chicken breasts and fry on both sides for a minute or two to brown lightly. Lift out and drain.
  5. Put the mustard, tarragon and lemon zest into the pan, add the stock and whisk k together until well blended. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to simmer.
  6. Return the onion, garlic, bacon and chicken breasts to the pan, cover with the lid and then transfer to the hot oven.
  7. Cook for about 45 minutes then remove from the oven, add the peas and stir in the cream.
  8. Cook for a further 15 minutes. Check that the chicken is fully cooked, giving a little longer cooking time if necessary.
  9. Remove the chicken from the sauce, season the sauce with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve the chicken with the sauce poured over.
Top Tip for making Creamy Dijon chicken and bacon casserole

You can use skinless chicken thighs in this recipe instead of the chicken breasts as a cheaper alternative. Increase the cooking time to about 1 hour 30 minutes to ensure they are tender. To make the sauce extra special use white wine instead of chicken stock.

Read our tried and tested reviews of the best slow cookers. (opens in new tab)

Explore More
Casserole Recipes Cathy Seward Recipes Chicken Recipes
GoodtoKnow
GoodtoKnow

Trusted, informative, and empathetic – GoodTo is the ultimate online destination for mums. Established in 2007, our 15-year-strong archive of content includes more than 18,000 articles, 1,500 how-to videos, and 7,000 recipes.

Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.