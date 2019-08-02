GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A delicious casserole which is good for a family meal or special occasion at any time of the year. The Dijon mustard adds a depth of flavour to the sauce which goes very well with the chicken. Serve this lovely dish with tagliatelle or new potatoes and green beans or broccoli. Cook for approximately 1 hr until the chicken is tender and succulent, packed full of flavour. You add a variety of veggies to this dish including cabbage and leeks too.

Ingredients

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 onions, sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

6 rashers unsmoked bacon, chopped roughly

4 skinless chicken breasts

3 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp fresh tarragon leaves, chopped

Zest of 1 lemon

600ml hot chicken stock

150ml double cream

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

300g frozen peas

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Preheat oven to 180⁰C/350⁰F/160⁰C Fan/Gas Mark 4. Pour the oil into a large ovenproof casserole dish or deep sauté pan and heat on a medium setting. Add the onions, garlic and bacon and fry until lightly coloured. Lift out and drain. Add the chicken breasts and fry on both sides for a minute or two to brown lightly. Lift out and drain. Put the mustard, tarragon and lemon zest into the pan, add the stock and whisk k together until well blended. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to simmer. Return the onion, garlic, bacon and chicken breasts to the pan, cover with the lid and then transfer to the hot oven. Cook for about 45 minutes then remove from the oven, add the peas and stir in the cream. Cook for a further 15 minutes. Check that the chicken is fully cooked, giving a little longer cooking time if necessary. Remove the chicken from the sauce, season the sauce with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve the chicken with the sauce poured over.

Top Tip for making Creamy Dijon chicken and bacon casserole You can use skinless chicken thighs in this recipe instead of the chicken breasts as a cheaper alternative. Increase the cooking time to about 1 hour 30 minutes to ensure they are tender. To make the sauce extra special use white wine instead of chicken stock.

Read our tried and tested reviews of the best slow cookers. (opens in new tab)