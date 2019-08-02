Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A delicious casserole which is good for a family meal or special occasion at any time of the year. The Dijon mustard adds a depth of flavour to the sauce which goes very well with the chicken. Serve this lovely dish with tagliatelle or new potatoes and green beans or broccoli. Cook for approximately 1 hr until the chicken is tender and succulent, packed full of flavour. You add a variety of veggies to this dish including cabbage and leeks too.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 onions, sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 6 rashers unsmoked bacon, chopped roughly
- 4 skinless chicken breasts
- 3 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp fresh tarragon leaves, chopped
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 600ml hot chicken stock
- 150ml double cream
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 300g frozen peas
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Preheat oven to 180⁰C/350⁰F/160⁰C Fan/Gas Mark 4.
- Pour the oil into a large ovenproof casserole dish or deep sauté pan and heat on a medium setting.
- Add the onions, garlic and bacon and fry until lightly coloured. Lift out and drain.
- Add the chicken breasts and fry on both sides for a minute or two to brown lightly. Lift out and drain.
- Put the mustard, tarragon and lemon zest into the pan, add the stock and whisk k together until well blended. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to simmer.
- Return the onion, garlic, bacon and chicken breasts to the pan, cover with the lid and then transfer to the hot oven.
- Cook for about 45 minutes then remove from the oven, add the peas and stir in the cream.
- Cook for a further 15 minutes. Check that the chicken is fully cooked, giving a little longer cooking time if necessary.
- Remove the chicken from the sauce, season the sauce with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve the chicken with the sauce poured over.
Top Tip for making Creamy Dijon chicken and bacon casserole
You can use skinless chicken thighs in this recipe instead of the chicken breasts as a cheaper alternative. Increase the cooking time to about 1 hour 30 minutes to ensure they are tender. To make the sauce extra special use white wine instead of chicken stock.
Read our tried and tested reviews of the best slow cookers. (opens in new tab)
Trusted, informative, and empathetic – GoodTo is the ultimate online destination for mums. Established in 2007, our 15-year-strong archive of content includes more than 18,000 articles, 1,500 how-to videos, and 7,000 recipes.
-
Sausage and bean stew
Our sausage and bean stew is a fail-safe family recipe. It's basically baked beans and sausages, but it's so good you'll never want to eat them out of a tin again.
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Beans and sausage bake
This beans and sausage bake is packed with chunky potatoes, flageolet and kidney beans in a rich, tomato sauce. A perfect sausage supper.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Mexican bean sausage soup
Mexican bean and sausage soup is a warm and filling dinner or lunch recipe that you'll want to make time and time again with spicy chorizo and more
By Nichola Palmer • Published
-
Gousto tandoori chicken Roti wraps with beetroot and carrot slaw
Ready in just 30 minutes, this mouthwatering tandoori chicken recipe is part of Joe’s Feel Good Fuel range from Gousto...
By Joe Wicks • Published
-
Gousto lighter smoky chipotle mac 'n' cheese
Mac 'n' cheese with a light, smoky twist courtesy of Joe Wicks and Gousto recipes. This recipe serves two...
By Joe Wicks • Published
-
Gousto chicken grain bowl with zingy cashew sauce
As part of Joe Wicks' Feel Good Fuel range at Gousto, this healthy chicken grain bowl with cashews is a real winner...
By Joe Wicks • Published
-
The Queen’s dinner table rule means this everyday essential isn’t ‘allowed’ for her royal relatives
The Queen reportedly prefers a more 'formal' approach to mealtimes and prioritises traditional etiquette with her nearest and nearest...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
These 7 everyday clothing items could get drivers FINED up to £5,000 - do you wear them at the wheel?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's romantic hotel dinner order will surprise you
By Emma Shacklock • Published