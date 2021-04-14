We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our creamy prawn orzo recipe is a quick alternative to risotto that only takes 10 minutes prep and 20 minutes to cook.

This creamy prawn orzo will serve four with leftovers but it can stretch to feed six people. It is delicious served with a simple rocket salad on the side. A portion of this dish works out at just 490 calories per serving.

Ingredients 1tbsp olive oil

460g asparagus, woody ends snapped off

1 leek, washed and finely sliced

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

100ml white wine

350g orzo

1ltr hot vegetable stock

1 lemon, zest and juice

25g bunch of curly leaf parsley, finely chopped

400g cooked king prawns

25g Parmesan, grated, plus extra to serve

Method Heat the oil in a large deep-sided frying pan. Snap each asparagus spear into 3, fry loudly for 5 mins until soft and starting to char. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Reduce the heat and add the leek. Season and mix regularly for 5 mins until soft. If browning too rapidly add 1tbsp of water. Add the garlic and cook for 1 more min. Deglaze with the wine. Add the pasta with half of the stock. Allow to come up to a simmer, scrape the base of the pan regularly. Once the liquid has disappeared add the rest of the stock.

Simmer for about 7 mins until most of the liquid is thick and the pasta is cooked. Mix in the lemon zest, chopped parsley, asparagus and prawns and cook for 3 mins until the prawns are warm.

Remove the pan from the heat. Squeeze over half the lemon juice, and mix in the Parmesan. Serve with a side salad and extra Parmesan to sprinkle on top.

Top tip for making creamy prawn orzo:

To make the recipe even quicker we've used cooked prawns but you can use raw if you prefer, simply add with asparagus. They are cooked when they turn pink.

