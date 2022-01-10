We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The robust flavour of the sun-dried tomato paste and the zingy fresh lime make this rice and prawn salad a winner.

Rice salads are such a great lunchtime treat – tasty and filling. Even better, this one is only 225 calories per portion, so it’s ideal for start-of-the-year winter days when you want something satisfying but healthy. This recipe serves six, so it makes a good light family dinner, with a portion or two saved for a working lunch the next day (see tip to do this safely). Top with extra chilli flakes, or sriracha sauce, if you like things extra spicy. Serve with a good handful of watercress for one of your five-a-day.

Ingredients 200g long-grain rice

Pinch of chilli flakes

1 tsp paprika

2 tbsp sun-dried tomato paste

2 tbsp olive oil

1 lime

150g baby corn

6 spring onions, sliced

250g peeled, cooked large prawns

Bunch of coriander

Method Boil the long-grain rice in salted water with pinch of chilli flakes (optional) for 10 mins, or according to packet instructions. Drain and stir in the paprika, sun-dried tomato paste, olive oil and the zest and juice of a lime. Leave to cool for 10 minutes.

Boil the baby corn for 2 mins, drain and cool in cold water, before roughly slicing. Mix the corn, spring onions, cooked large prawns and a bunch of coriander, leaves only, into the cooled rice and chill until ready to serve.

Top tips for making rice and prawn salad

This recipe serves six but if you are not going to eat it all straight away, store it very carefully to prevent food poisoning. Cold rice that has not been properly cooled can be susceptible to bacteria growth. To prevent this, rather than allowing the rice to cool for 10 minutes, transfer it straight to a shallow, sealed container and cool it immediately in the fridge. Ensure the other ingredients are cool before adding them to the rice, then store the salad in the fridge for up to 24 hours.

You might also like…

300 calorie meals

Low calorie meals

Filling salad recipes

Click to rate ( 174 ratings) Sending your rating