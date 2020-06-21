We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Asian prawns stir-fry with Jasmine rice recipe serves two and will take 15 mins in total.

Asian prawns stir-fry with Jasmine rice is a quick and easy meal to prepare especially during a busy mid-week. The stir-fry vegetables are pre-cut and even the rice is ready cooked, all you have to do is fry it all together.

Ingredients 4 tbsp teryaki sauce

Zest and juice of 1 lime

2 level tsp wasabi powder or paste, optional

200g (7oz) frozen raw prawns

2 tbsp oil

240g pack stir-fry vegetables

300g pack ready cooked rice

2 tbsp soy sauce

Method Mix the teryaki sauce with the lime zest and 1 tsp of the wasabi powder or paste, if using, in a bowl. Add the prawns, coat them well and leave for 5-10 mins to marinate.

Heat a wok or frying pan over a high heat, add 1 tbsp of oil, then add the vegetables and stir-fry for 3-4 mins, or as the pack instructions state.

Meanwhile, cook the rice in the microwave for 2 mins, following the pack instructions.

Tip the vegetables into a hot bowl.

Add the rest of the oil to the hot wok. Put the prawns in the wok in one layer, shaking the marinade back into the bowl as you do it. Cook for a couple of mins until pink on one side, turn them and cook for 1 min on the other side.

Serve the rice on the plates, then arrange the vegetables and prawns on top.

Add the other tsp of wasabi paste, if using, to leftover marinade along with the soy sauce, 2 tbs water and lime juice, to taste. Pour into the wok, heat through, and then spoon over the prawns to serve.

Top tips for making Asian prawns stir-fry with Jasmine rice

Wasabi comes in either paste or powder form. It adds heat to the dish. If you don’t have wasabi, add a little horseradish or mustard instead, if you like.

If you want to make the rice fresh, find out everything you need to know about cooking rice with our how to cook rice guide including how to prepare rice, how much rice per person, and how to store leftovers too.

