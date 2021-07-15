We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pasta shells with crayfish is a luxurious recipe infused with rich butter and zingy lemon.

This pasta shells with crayfish is a quick and simple pasta meal that is ready in 20 minutes. All you have to do is fry your crayfish in butter, then add lemon, parsley and stir into the pasta. This six-ingredient recipe is a filling lunch or dinner at just 305 calories per serving.

Ingredients 200g pasta shells

60g butter

150g pack crayfish tails

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Big bunch of flat-leaf parsley (about 25g)

Salt and ground black pepper

Method Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling salted water and cook according to pack instructions. Drain well.

Heat a large frying pan and add the butter. When it foams, add the crayfish and warm them through for a couple of minutes. Add the lemon juice and when hot, stir in the pasta then mix in the parsley, seasoning and lemon zest.

Top tips for making pasta shells with crayfish

Prawns, smoked salmon or white fish would be fine in this recipe too.

