This crispy duck pancakes recipe is so simple and saves you money by swapping the takeaway option for homemade instead.

Crispy duck pancakes make a great do-it-yourself dish, where you can let your guests roll their own pancakes, and then they can add as much of the duck, sauce, and vegetables as they like. The duck and pancakes take 45 mins to prepare and cook and make the perfect starter for a Chinese New Year celebration or Saturday night takeaway alternative. At 95 calories per serving, this classic recipe is much healthier to make from scratch.

Ingredients 1tbsp Chinese five-spice powder

1tbsp honey

2 duck breasts

100g packet of 10 Chinese pancakes

5-6tbsp hoisin sauce

¼-½ cucumber, cut into strips

6-8 spring onions, cut into strips

Method Set the oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7.

Mix the five-spice powder into the honey and spread it on both sides of the duck breasts.

Heat a solid-based frying pan and add the duck breasts, skin-side down, and cook for 3-5 mins, pressing them down well until the skin starts to crisp up. Turn the breasts over and cook for another 2-3 mins. Transfer them to a baking tray and cook them in the oven for 15 mins.

Remove the duck from the oven and shred it, or cut into strips.

Heat the pancakes as directed on the packet.

Serve them with a bowl of hoisin sauce to spread on the pancakes, and a bowl filled with the duck and one with cucumber and spring onion, for everyone to make their own pancakes.

Top tips for making crispy duck pancakes

If you want to give this crispy duck pancakes recipe a twist, you could try using pulled pork or chicken instead of duck. You can even use ready-cooked meat or leftovers, you just have to reduce the cooking time.

