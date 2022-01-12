We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Making gluten-free cookies couldn’t be easier with this four step recipe that makes 16 delicious cookies.

This gluten-free cookies recipe is great for those who are in need of an alternative to classic chocolate chip cookies. Not only is this recipe gluten-free, it’s dairy-free too. We’ve used dairy-free spread and gluten free plain flour, along with plain chocolate and vanilla essence for that classic cookie crunch. However, you can also make these cookies a little more exciting by adding dark chocolate chips with 70% cocoa, also vegan, they make a great double-chocolate addition. You could also add grated orange peel or desiccated coconut for a fresher flavour.

Ingredients 100g dairy-free spread

75g light muscovado sugar

1 egg

1tsp vanilla extract

200g gluten-free plain flour

1tsp gluten-free baking powder

100g dairy-free plain chocolate, chopped

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5 and line 2 baking sheets with baking paper. Using an electric mixer or wooden spoon, beat the spread and sugar together until soft and creamy.

Beat in the egg and vanilla extract. Sift in the flour, baking powder and salt. Add the chopped chocolate and mix to form a firm dough.

Roll the dough into 16 even-sized balls and place on the baking sheets allowing space between each one for them to spread. Flatten slightly with your fingers or the back of a fork and bake for 15 mins until golden.

Leave on the baking sheets for 5 mins before transferring to a wire rack to cool. As they cool the cookies will become firm and crisp. Store in an airtight container.

Top tips for making gluten free cookies

If you find that your chocolate chip cookies are falling apart, scoop the material into smaller chunks before putting them in the oven. The smaller-sized cookies will hold themselves together a lot better than larger sizes and have an overall less chance of crumbling during the cooking process.

You might also like:

Sugar cookies recipe3

Peanut butter cookies

Snickerdoodles

Click to rate ( 505 ratings) Sending your rating