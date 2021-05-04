We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our dark chocolate cupcakes are made with melted dark chocolate with 70% cocoa solids. Perfect for Valentine’s Day decorated with heart sprinkles.

These dark chocolate cupcakes with peppermint buttercream are the perfect blend of bitter chocolate and fresh mint flavours. You can opt for chocolate buttercream if preferred simply by using our classic chocolate buttercream recipe. It takes just 15 minutes to prep this recipe.

Ingredients 6 1/2 oz of plain flour sifted

6 oz of soft brown sugar

3 oz of unsalted butter (softened)

2 large eggs (separated)

4 oz of good quality dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids)

3/4 teaspoon of baking powder

3/4 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda

250 ml of semi skimmed milk at room temperature

1 teaspoon of good quality vanilla extract.

Pinch of salt

For the peppermint buttercream:

4 oz of unsalted butter softened

18 oz icing sugar

3 tablespoons of semi skimmed milk at room temperature

Few drop of peppermint essence (to your liking)

Sprinkle hearts (optional)

Method Preheat the oven to 160 fan/190/375/Gas mark 5. Line your muffin tray with papers x 12

Cut the chocolate in to small pieces and melt in the microwave on short 30 second bursts, so as not to burn it, or melt in a heat proof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water.

In a large bowl cream the butter and sugar until pale and smooth. This should take around 5 minutes with an electric hand mixer.

Whisk the egg yolks till light and fluffy and beat into the mixture. Add the melted chocolate (make sure it’s not too hot) and beat well.

Combine the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and salt. Mix the milk and vanilla essence together. Add half the flour to the chocolate mixture and half the milk and beat well. Then add the other half of the flour and milk and beat well.

In a clean bowl whisk the egg whites until soft peak stage and carefully fold into the mixture with a metal spoon. Do not be tempted to beat it in otherwise you will knock the air out of the mixture.

Spoon into the cases and bake for 25 minutes or until firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and leave for 15 minutes then place on a wire rack to completely cool.

For the buttercream, put all ingredients in a large bowl together and beat until smooth. Add the red colouring until you get the colour you want.

Once completely cool swirl, pipe or spread the peppermint buttercream on the top and roll the outer edge in sprinkles (I used heart shaped ones) Then push in 2 mini candy cane to form a heart shape into the top.

Top tips for making dark chocolate cupcakes

You can make these cupcakes any time of year, just swap the sprinkle hearts for hundred and thousands or you could top with a mint chocolate or sprig of fresh mint if opting for the peppermint buttercream.

