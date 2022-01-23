We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Create the feel of a beachside Greek taverna with this crispy deep fried squid with Greek salad.

This is one of our favourite holiday treats, so it’s lovely to be able to make it at home. We recommend using a deep fat fryer for this recipe. If you don’t have one, you can use a deep sided saucepan, but you will need to be able to measure the temperature accurately. Oil that is too hot will burn the squid on the outside before it’s cooked in the middle. If it’s too cold, it will become soggy and oily. Even though this recipe is deep fried, a portion is only 525 calories.

Ingredients 8 baby plum tomatoes, halved

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp dried oregano

4 tbsp olive oil

½ cucumber, chopped

½ red onion, thinly sliced

10 mixed marinated Greek olives, drained

⅛ of a white cabbage, shredded

200g (7oz) Greek feta cheese, cubed

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Juice of 1 lemon

Sunflower oil, for deep frying

4 tbsp plain flour

500g (1lb) squid tubes; defrosted, if frozen, and sliced

Lemon wedges, to serve

Method Heat the oven to 230°C/450°F/Gas Mark 8. Put the tomatoes on a roasting tray, season with salt, sprinkle with the oregano and 2 tsp of the olive oil. Roast for 10 mins. Reduce the temperature to 150°C/300°F/Gas Mark 2, and roast for a further 20 mins, until the tomatoes are browned around the edges but still juicy inside.

Put the cucumber, onion, olives, cabbage, feta cheese and parsley in a bowl. Whisk the rest of the olive oil with the lemon juice, and season to taste. Pour over the salad and stir to combine. Cover and leave to allow the flavours to mingle.

Meanwhile, heat the sunflower oil in a deep-fat fryer to 160°C. Put the flour on to a shallow plate and season it well. Coat the squid in the flour. Put some crumpled kitchen paper on to a tray ready to drain the squid.

Fry the squid in batches for a few minutes, until golden. Drain on the kitchen paper. Serve the roasted tomatoes with the Greek salad, squid and lemon wedges.

Top tips for making deep-fried squid with Greek salad

Make your squid as tender as possible by soaking it in a bowl of milk, seasoned with salt and pepper, for and hour (or up to 8 hours) before cooking. Store it in the fridge while it soaks.

