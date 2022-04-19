We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gorgeously rustic and chunky cookies flavoured with zesty orange and aromatic cardamom.

These healthy cookies are packed with delicious textures – oats, chia seeds and sweet chunks of coconut. They’re perfect for when you want a little treat, but nothing too naughty. Oats are a slow release carb, so they keep you feeling fuller for longer. That makes them ideal if you are experiencing a mid-afternoon slump and you want a bit of an energy boost. This recipe uses a plant-based milk, so it’s suitable even for people with a lactose intolerance. (You can use whichever kind you prefer – almond, oat, cashew). If you use oat milk the recipe is also nut-free (coconut is technically a fruit, so not usually considered a nut in allergy terms. Double check with anyone you’re serving to however, as some people with nut allergies also have a coconut allergy). Ella says: ‘These are a great staple to have in the house. They’re not especially indulgent or impressive, instead they’re moreish little oaty bites that sate an afternoon sweet tooth.’ If you’re eating these healthy cookies as an afternoon snack, she recommends you smother them with a layer of almond butter for extra creaminess.

Ingredients 3–5 cardamom pods, to taste (depending on how strong you want the flavour)

300g oats

6 tbsp honey

finely grated zest of 1 unwaxed lemon, plus juice of ½ lemon

finely grated zest of 1 unwaxed orange, plus juice of ½ orange

2 tbsp chia seeds

3 tbsp coconut oil, melted

2 tbsp ground cinnamon

6 tbsp plant-based milk

40g raisins

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/440°F/Gas 6. Line a baking tray with baking parchment.

Use the flat side of a knife to crush the cardamom pods. Once each opens, take the seeds out and grind in a pestle and mortar.

Place 200g of the oats into a food processor and whizz for 30 seconds or so, until they form a flour.

Place the ground cardamom and ground oats in a large bowl and add all the remaining ingredients, not forgetting the remaining 100g of whole oats. Stir well until a nice sticky mix forms. It should be damp, rather than wet or runny.

Scoop 1 tablespoon of the mix into your hand, roll it into a ball, then place it on the prepared tray and flatten it down. Repeat to make 10–12 cookies.

Bake for 20–25 minutes. Leave on the tray until cold, so they firm up, then serve.

Top tip for making Deliciously Ella's healthy cookies

Always zest unwaxed citrus fruit before juicing it; as once you’ve taken the juice out it’s almost impossible to zest the fruit shells.

