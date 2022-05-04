We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These rough and rustic oat cookies are a perfect snack and they’re very easy to prepare.

Oats add a lovely edge to biscuits. They have a chewy texture, which roughs up the appearance of the cookies and make them really nice to eat. They’re also a good, slow energy release carbohydrate, which keep you feeling full for longer. This is a quick, easy and fuss-free recipe that matches oats with sweet, juicy raisins. It’s a much healthier alternative to a chocolate chip cookie recipe. This recipe makes a batch of 10. You may prefer to double all the quantities as the dough keeps well in the fridge (uncooked) for up to a week, or you can freeze it.

Ingredients 85g butter

80g dark brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

50g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon powder

80g rolled oats

50g raisins

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and line two baking trays with baking parchment.

In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla extract and continue to beat until thoroughly combined.

In a separate bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon powder, then beat into the butter mixture. Fold in the oats and raisins.

Drop tbsps of mixture onto the greased baking trays, leaving space around each cookie for the mixture to spread.

Transfer to the oven and bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly on the baking trays before using a palette knife to transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Enjoy the same day or store in an air-tight container for up to four days.

Top tips for making oat cookies:

You can use rolled oats, old-fashioned oats, jumbo oats or porridge oats for this recipe. Some of these terms are used interchangeably by different brands. All of them are made by rolling steel rollers over the oats to flatten them into flakes. Usually rolled, jumbo or old-fashioned are larger, coarser flakes than porridge oats. Sometimes porridge oats are labelled as 'quick-cook oats', and these are fine to use as well. However, it's better not to use 'instant oats' as these have been processed a lot, so you won't get as much chewy texture from them. That said, if it's all you have, the recipe will still work with instant oats.

The other kind of oats is called steel cut. Rather than being flattened (rolled), as these are chopped oat kernels. Sometimes these are called Irish oats. The texture varies from ground to chunky. We'd avoid using this type of oats as they need longer cooking than rolled oats.

The term oatmeal refers to all kinds of processed oats, including steel-cut, rolled and ground (into oat flour) - which can make it quite confusing! In the US, oatmeal is the more usual term for porridge.

