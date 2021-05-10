We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chocolate chip oatmeal cookies – a crunchy, chocolate and oaty snack biscuit for the whole family. These are quick and easy to bake.

Ingredients 125g (4oz) olive oil spread

60g (2oz) muscovado sugar

2 tablespoons clear honey

½ teaspoon ground mixed spice

125g (4oz) jumbo oats

125g (4oz) self-raising flour

60g (2oz) chocolate chips

2 baking sheets, lined with Bakewell paper

Method Set the oven to Gas Mark 3 or 160°C. Mix the spread, sugar and honey in a bowl and microwave on Full power for about 30 seconds, until just melted.

Stir in the spice, oats and flour, then add the chocolate chips and mix well.

Spoon tablespoons of mixture, spaced well apart, on to the Bakewell paper on the baking sheet. Flatten slightly. Bake for 15 minutes until golden and crisp. Leave to cool for a few minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight tin. They will keep for a few days.

Top tip for making Chocolate chip oatmeal cookies Use butter instead of spread, rolled oats instead of jumbo, and add raisins or other dried fruit instead of chocolate, if you prefer.

