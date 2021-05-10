Trending:

makes: 18 - 20
Skill: easy
Prep: 15 min
Cooking: 15 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 123 kCal 6%
  -  Saturates 2g 10%
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Chocolate chip oatmeal cookies – a crunchy, chocolate and oaty snack biscuit for the whole family. These are quick and easy to bake.

    Ingredients

    • 125g (4oz) olive oil spread
    • 60g (2oz) muscovado sugar
    • 2 tablespoons clear honey
    • ½ teaspoon ground mixed spice
    • 125g (4oz) jumbo oats
    • 125g (4oz) self-raising flour
    • 60g (2oz) chocolate chips
    • 2 baking sheets, lined with Bakewell paper

    Method

    • Set the oven to Gas Mark 3 or 160°C. Mix the spread, sugar and honey in a bowl and microwave on Full power for about 30 seconds, until just melted.

    • Stir in the spice, oats and flour, then add the chocolate chips and mix well.

    • Spoon tablespoons of mixture, spaced well apart, on to the Bakewell paper on the baking sheet. Flatten slightly. Bake for 15 minutes until golden and crisp. Leave to cool for a few minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight tin. They will keep for a few days.

    Top tip for making Chocolate chip oatmeal cookies

    Use butter instead of spread, rolled oats instead of jumbo, and add raisins or other dried fruit instead of chocolate, if you prefer.

