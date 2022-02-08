We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We just love this oozy, cheesy, speedy pizza based on a pancake batter.

This is the ultimate easy take on pizza. Rather than make a dough which you need to knead, rest and stretch, you just make up a batter in a bowl. Give it a quick blast on the hob before transferring the whole thing to the oven to cook. Sometimes called a Dutch baby pizza, it’s a cinch, and a really pleasing way to cook a pizza. Unlike our classic thin pancake recipe, it will really rise up in the pan. You’ll need a hob-and-oven-safe pan to make cooking as easy as possible. Feel free to adapt the pizza toppings to your liking. Leave out the pepperoni for a veggie version, or add an extra kind of cheese.

Ingredients For the pancakes:

125g plain flour

¼ tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt and pinch of pepper

2 large eggs

125ml whole milk

25g melted butter

4 tbsp pizza sauce

125g mozzarella

Torn sliced pepperoni

2 tbsp chopped olives

Oregano leaves

Method Combine the flour, salt, pepper, baking powder, eggs and milk in a bowl and whisk until the batter is smooth. Let the mixture rest for 20 minutes.

In a frying pan, melt the butter and use a brush to coat the pan with the buttery liquid. Pour the pancake mixture into the middle of the pan and let it cook for a moment.

Remove the pan from the hob and place in the oven for 15 minutes at 200ºC/400ºF/Gas 6.

Remove the pan from the oven. Spread the tomato pizza sauce base over the pancake and spread the mozzarella, pepperoni and olives over the top.

Place the pan back in the oven for 8 minutes until the toppings have melted and cooked. Sprinkle with the oregano leaves before serving.

Top tip for this pancake pizza

Don't overload the base, it's best with just a few toppings and plenty of melty cheese.

