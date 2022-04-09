We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A really traditional Easter biscuit with currants and spices, and a crunchy sugar topping.

These Easter bunny biscuits are so easy to make. The recipe is only four steps and you can have them out of the oven and cooling in 30 minutes. You should get a dozen bunny-shaped biscuits from this dough. You don’t need to use it all at once, either. Wrap it in cling film and chill or freeze it, unbaked, and use it the next time you fancy some fresh, homemade snacks with your afternoon cuppa. Swap the currants for raisins or sultanas if that’s what you have, or use a mixture.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

100g (3½ oz) butter

75g (2¾ oz) caster sugar and extra for sprinkling

1 large egg

225g (8 oz) plain flour

½ tsp mixed ground spice

½ tsp ground cinnamon

50g (1¾ oz) currants - 12 currants for eyes

2 tbsp milk

To decorate:

pretty ribbon

Video of the Week

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6. Grease two baking sheets. Cream the butter and sugar together with an electric whisk. Add the egg and whisk again.

Add the flour, spices and currants and gently fold in. Lightly knead, then roll out to a 5mm (¼ inch) thickness. Use a bunny or other shaped cutter to press out about 12 biscuits, re-rolling the dough as necessary.

Arrange the biscuits on a baking tray and brush with milk. Make eyes with the extra currants and sprinkle over the remaining sugar. Bake for 12-15 mins or until golden.

Cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Tie ribbons around the necks of the bunnies.

Top tip for making these Easter bunny biscuits

To make sure your biscuits have the best, crumbly texture, treat the dough gently once you add the flour. Don't vigorously mix it - just use a palette knife to fold the flour in. And don't overknead the dough - it only needs a gentle touch.

You might also like...

Easter biscuits

Easter sugar cookies

Easter egg cookies

Click to rate ( 48 ratings) Sending your rating