These simple currant biscuits are topped with a sweet crunchy layer of sugar and look so pretty for Easter.

These are classic Easter biscuits, dotted with currants and infused with spices. These spices are traditionally said to represent the spices used to embalm the body of Christ when he was taken down from the cross, before the resurrection. Even if your Easter isn’t religious, the bunny shape makes then very Easter-appropriate. This recipe makes a batch of 20-25 biscuits, and they are ready in under an hour. Great to enjoy with a cuppa over the bank holiday.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

125g softened butter

75g caster sugar, plus 1-2 tbsp for sprinkling

1 egg, separated

200g plain flour, sifted

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp mixed spice

Zest of 1 lemon

75g currants

2 tbsp milk

You'll also need:

A rabbit-shaped cutter

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6.

In a bowl, beat the butter and sugar together, using a wooden spoon or electric hand whisk, until pale and fluffy. Beat in the egg yolk, reserving the white. Then, using a round-bladed knife, gently stir in the sifted flour, spices, lemon zest and currants. Gradually stir in the milk until the dough starts to come together – you may need slightly less, or a little more, milk.

Tip the dough onto a lightly floured worktop and knead gently until smooth. Roll out to about 5mm thick then cut out the biscuits using a rabbit-shaped cutter, a 7.5cm round cutter, or shape of your choice.

Place the biscuits on 2-3 greased baking trays and bake each tray in batches for 10 mins. Remove from the oven.

Whisk the reserved egg white very slightly, brush lightly over the biscuits then sprinkle with sugar. Return to the oven for a further 5 mins, until just golden. Remove and place on a cooling rack.

Top tip for making these currant biscuits

The biscuits can be stored in an airtight container for 2-3 days. Freshen homemade biscuits, by placing them in a warm oven for 3-4 mins.

