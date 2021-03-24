We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our Easter egg chocolate muffins are easy for making with the kids as they take just 10 minutes to prepare.

These rich chocolate Easter egg muffins have a soft chocolate sponge and sweet chocolate buttercream. It takes just four ingredients to make the chocolate buttercream; icing sugar, butter, cocoa powder, and water. We’ve topped our Easter muffins with Mini Eggs but you could choose different types of chocolate eggs instead to get a similar effect.

Ingredients For the Easter muffins:

275g (10oz) plain flour

100g (4oz) caster sugar

50g (2oz) cocoa powder

10ml (2tsp) baking powder

100g (4oz) butter, melted

300ml (1/2pt) milk

2 large eggs, beaten

5ml (1tsp) vanilla essence

For the icing:

225g/8oz icing sugar, sifted

100g/4oz butter, softened

30ml/2tbsp cocoa powder

30ml/2tbsp hot water

To decorate:

Mini Easter eggs

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper muffin cases.

To make the muffins, sift the flour, sugar, cocoa and baking powder into a large bowl. Mix the butter, milk, eggs and vanilla together and stir into the flour mixture. Beat until the mixture is just smooth – do not overbeat.

Spoon the mixture into the paper cases and bake for 20 – 25 mins or until risen and firm to the touch. Cool on a wire rack.

To decorate, beat the icing sugar and butter together. Blend the cocoa and water to a smooth paste and beat into the butter mix.

Spread over the top of the muffins and decorate with Easter eggs.

Top tips for making Easter egg chocolate muffins

To avoid your Easter egg chocolate muffins sinking, make sure you don’t open the oven during baking.

We would also recommend cooking for the full 25 minutes to make sure they have risen as much as possible. If your muffins look a little flat, add another 5 minutes onto the time. Just keep a close eye on them so they don’t get burnt.

