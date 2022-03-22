We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This mouth-watering Easter cake even more impressive when you cut into it and reveal a whole cake inside.

It’s really easy to decorate this Easter nest cake. Whether you make your own from scratch or buy an un-iced sponge in the shops, this is a brilliant way to decorate a cake for Easter. Plus the kids will just love it. The topping is made from crushed shredded wheats tossed in melted chocolate. You then stick clumps of this to the sides, stacking up as you go, until the whole cake is covered. Fill the centre with eggs, chicks, Easter bunnies and any other decorations you like. It’s so simple to do – we’ve even created a short video to show you exactly how.

Watch how to make Easter nest cake

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

Homemade chocolate cake (or use a shop bought one)

4 large Shredded Wheat

200g white chocolate

200g milk chocolate

Mini Eggs

Easter decorations; chicks, bunnies etc (optional)

Method Once you’ve made your cake recipe and have left it to cool on a wire rack (or bought one), it’s time to prepare the decoration.

In a small bowl, melt the white chocolate in the microwave on a low heat in small 10 second bursts stirring each time or the old fashioned way – in a bowl over a saucepan of water on the hob. Leave to cool for a few minutes, stirring continuously.

In a large bowl, melt the milk chocolate in the same way. Break up the Shredded Wheat into the melted milk chocolate, stirring continuously until combined. If your mix is too runny, add some more Shredded Wheat until you have the perfect balance. Leave to one side.

Once the white chocolate has cooled, pour onto the centre of the cake and let it drizzle down the edges covering the whole cake. Use a palette knife to smooth the chocolate evenly over the cake.

Add your nest to the edges of the cake, building up with spoonfuls of mix and pressing down firmly around the outside of the cake to make sure it sticks.

Add the Mini Eggs and pop in the fridge to cool for 20 mins or until serving.

Top tips for making this Easter nest cake

You can use this 'nest material' for other edible Eater cake decorations, too. Grease a small bowl and line with clingfilm. Press the chocolate coated Shredded Wheat into the bowl to make a nest shape. Leave in the fridge to set and then you can remove it from the mould to reveal a 3-D nest.

