Need some inspiration for your festive centrepiece? Look no further than our Elizabeth Shaw mint chocolate mousse bombe!

Our Elizabeth Shaw mint choc mousse bombe is a winning gluten-free dessert option everyone will love this Christmas or New Year. Chocolate mousse is our top dinner party dessert because chocolate desserts are the ultimate crowd-pleaser right? This version really takes the humble chocolate mousse to the next level but it’s easier to make than it looks.

While our mousse bombe takes a little preparation and patience, we promise it’s worth the effort! We love using the Elizabeth Shaw dark mint crisp chocolates to create a simple and effective art deco-inspired pattern but you can experiment with your own design.

Ingredients For the mousse:

12 eggs, separated

2tbsp caster sugar

400g dark chocolate, melted, but not too hot

300ml whipping cream, whipped to soft peaks

50g Elizabeth Shaw Chocolate Mint Flutes, cut into small pieces, optional

For the glaze:

100g (15) Elizabeth Shaw Dark Mint Crisp Chocolates

1tbsp golden syrup

For the decorations:

100g (15) Elizabeth Shaw Dark Mint Crisp Chocolates, cut in halves and quarters

Gold lustre

You will also need:

20cm dome mould or metal bowl

Method Layout two large sheets of clingfilm and put into the mould so they cover the entirety on the inside with the edges overhanging. Press down with a tea towel to make it as smooth as possible.

Whisk the egg whites until stiff. In a large bowl use a hand whisk to mix the egg yolks, sugar and 1/2tsp salt until pale. Mix half of the melted chocolate into the egg yolk mixture. Fold in the whipped cream followed by the remaining chocolate. Now fold in the egg whites until there are no flecks of white visible. Fold through the mint flutes if using. Put the mixture into the mould. Level the top and freeze for 6 hrs or until firm.

Once set remove the mousse from the mould and put onto the serving plate and peel away the clingfilm. To make the glaze melt the ingredients with 30ml water in a bain-marie. Stir and transfer into a jug. Pour over the mousse so it covers it entirely. Arrange the chocolates in a pattern around the base and dust with the gold lustre.

Top tip for making Elizabeth Shaw mint chocolate mousse bombe The trick is to use a hot knife to neatly cut the chocolates - this will stop them from breaking and will make sure you get a clean cut everytime.

