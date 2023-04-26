Make four of these mouthwatering, deliciously sweet Espresso Martini chocolate pots with a handful of ingredients.

Impress friends and family with these boozy Espresso Martini chocolate pots - the perfect dessert for dinner parties, or even buffet dessert if you're looking for something special. The chocolate mousse is made with dark chocolate, double cream, and Kahlúa liqueur topped with a coffee-infused cream cheese.

Ingredients

100g dark chocolate, broken into pieces

150ml double cream

2tbsp Kahlúa liqueur

Coffee granules and cocoa powder, for decoration

For the topping:

150g Philadelphia cream cheese

1tsp Camp coffee liquid

2tbsp icing sugar

4 glasses or ramekins

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Put the chocolate in a large bowl. Heat the cream just until it boils, then pour it over the chocolate and leave to stand for 2 mins. Mix until smooth; add the Kahlúa. Spoon into the glasses and leave to set in the fridge for 1 hr. Whisk the topping ingredients together and spread over the set chocolate. Sprinkle over some coffee granules and dust with cocoa powder.

Top tips for making Espresso Martini chocolate pots

Crushing coffee beans in a pestle and mortar is an elegant way to top these and adds a great coffee crunch.

You might also like...