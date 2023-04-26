Espresso Martini chocolate pots recipe

Whizz these Espresso Martini chocolate pots up in 10 minutes for your dinner party – a perfect, lightly boozy dessert...

Espresso Martini chocolate pots
Makes4
SkillEasy
Preparation Time10 mins plus setting
Cost RangeCheap
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories457 Kcal23%
Saturated Fat22 g110%
Fat35 g50%
Carbohydrates26 g10%
Jess Meyer
By Jess Meyer
published

Make four of these mouthwatering, deliciously sweet Espresso Martini chocolate pots with a handful of ingredients.

Impress friends and family with these boozy Espresso Martini chocolate pots - the perfect dessert for dinner parties, or even buffet dessert if you're looking for something special. The chocolate mousse is made with dark chocolate, double cream, and Kahlúa liqueur topped with a coffee-infused cream cheese.

Ingredients

  • 100g dark chocolate, broken into pieces
  • 150ml double cream
  • 2tbsp Kahlúa liqueur
  • Coffee granules and cocoa powder, for decoration

For the topping:

  • 150g Philadelphia cream cheese
  • 1tsp Camp coffee liquid
  • 2tbsp icing sugar
  • 4 glasses or ramekins

Method

  1. Put the chocolate in a large bowl. Heat the cream just until it boils, then pour it over the chocolate and leave to stand for 2 mins. Mix until smooth; add the Kahlúa. Spoon into the glasses and leave to set in the fridge for 1 hr.
  2. Whisk the topping ingredients together and spread over the set chocolate. Sprinkle over some coffee granules and dust with cocoa powder.

Top tips for making Espresso Martini chocolate pots

Crushing coffee beans in a pestle and mortar is an elegant way to top these and adds a great coffee crunch.

