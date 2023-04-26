Make four of these mouthwatering, deliciously sweet Espresso Martini chocolate pots with a handful of ingredients.
Impress friends and family with these boozy Espresso Martini chocolate pots - the perfect dessert for dinner parties, or even buffet dessert if you're looking for something special. The chocolate mousse is made with dark chocolate, double cream, and Kahlúa liqueur topped with a coffee-infused cream cheese.
Ingredients
- 100g dark chocolate, broken into pieces
- 150ml double cream
- 2tbsp Kahlúa liqueur
- Coffee granules and cocoa powder, for decoration
For the topping:
- 150g Philadelphia cream cheese
- 1tsp Camp coffee liquid
- 2tbsp icing sugar
- 4 glasses or ramekins
Method
- Put the chocolate in a large bowl. Heat the cream just until it boils, then pour it over the chocolate and leave to stand for 2 mins. Mix until smooth; add the Kahlúa. Spoon into the glasses and leave to set in the fridge for 1 hr.
- Whisk the topping ingredients together and spread over the set chocolate. Sprinkle over some coffee granules and dust with cocoa powder.
Top tips for making Espresso Martini chocolate pots
Crushing coffee beans in a pestle and mortar is an elegant way to top these and adds a great coffee crunch.
-
