This fast fish burger recipe makes three burgers cooked in just six minutes. Fresh parsley, citrus lemon, and a tablespoon of capers add a tangy flavour to these burgers.

You can whip this hearty fish burger in just two easy steps. Serve this simple burger sandwiched between two golden, crisp buns, freshly made salad, and creamy tartare sauce. You can use chopped fish by hand or opt to use a food processor to prepare the fish.

Ingredients About 400g (14oz) white fish fillet, skinned (we tried it with coley, hake and pollack)

5 tbsps chopped fresh parsley

1 rounded tbsp capers, rinsed

Zest of 1 large lemon

Salt and ground black pepper

1 tbsp olive oil

A little flour

To serve: Soft roll or rustic bread, salad leaves, sliced cucumber and tartare sauce

Method Finely chop the fish or put it in a food processor and whizz briefly, so that it’s still chunky. Add the parsley, capers, lemon zest and seasoning. Squeeze the mixture well in your hand to drain out any water, then shape into 3 burgers about 9cm (3½in) in diameter. Chill to firm, if you have time.

Heat the oil in a pan, sprinkle a little flour on burgers. Cook them over a low to medium heat for about 3 mins each side, until browned and just cooked. Serve in the roll or bread, with salad and tartare sauce.

Top tips for making fast fish burger

Add a dash of tomato ketchup to the tartare sauce for extra tomatoey flavour.

We’ve used coley, hake, and pollack to make these fish cakes but you can opt for other white fish like haddock and cod too.

At just 141 calories per serving these burgers are ideal as part of the 5:2 diet meal plans.

