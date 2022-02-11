We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A really tasty breakfast treat for anyone looking for a low-FODMAP version of pancakes.

These FODMAP pancakes were created by cookery writer Emma Hatcher. She specialises in creating delicious recipes that mean you can still enjoy yourself while following this eating plan. If you find you often have digestive distress after eating certain foods, a stint on a FODMAP diet could really help. It’s a restrictive plan, so you wouldn’t want to stay on it for long, and it’s best to speak to your doctor or nutritionist before you start. But, as this delicious, chocolatey and fruit-packed recipe shows, you can still have lovely meals while you’re on it. Unlike our classic pancake recipe, this uses gluten-free buckwheat flour, and dairy-free milk.

Ingredients For the pancakes:

125g buckwheat flour

1 large egg

¼ teaspoon fine salt

300ml lactose- or dairy-free milk of choice

2 big handfuls of spinach

1 tbsp coconut oil

300g strawberries, hulled and sliced

For the hazelnut and pecan spread:

210g hazelnuts and pecans, roasted

4 tbsp cacao or cocoa powder

¼ tsp sea salt

120ml almond milk

80ml maple syrup

1 tbsp pure vanilla extract

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method First make the hazelnut and pecan spread: Add the nuts, cacao and salt into a food processor and pulse until starting to form a paste. Continue to blend and drizzle in the milk, maple syrup, vanilla and coconut oil. Once deliciously smooth and creamy, spoon into a sterilised airtight jar and pop it in the fridge.

To make the pancakes: Place the buckwheat flour, egg, salt, milk and spinach in a blender and whizz until smooth. Refrigerate the batter for 20 minutes.

Heat a large non-stick frying pan over a high heat and add a little coconut oil. Pour a large ladleful of the mixture and tilt the pan, spreading the mixture out to a circle. Cook for 2-3 minutes, until golden and then flip over and cook for another minute.

When the crêpe has darkened in colour, transfer it to a warm plate or very low oven while you repeat with the rest of the mixture (make sure to keep stirring the batter often for the best results). Serve with hazelnut spread and sliced strawberries. Recipe from FODMAP Friendly Kitchen – available on Amazon.

Top tips for making FODMAP pancakes

Emma says, 'This batter needs to be refrigerated for a while, so I like to make it first thing in the morning then jump in the shower while I'm waiting.'

If you want to make extra of the hazelnut sauce, it keeps in the fridge for 3-4 days.

For an extra flourish, add a few flaked almonds, shredded coconut (not desiccated) a couple of chunks of low-FODMAP dark, dairy-free chocolate.

