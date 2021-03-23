We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Traditionally made with Champagne, our take on the famous French 75 cocktail uses the ever-popular Italian sparkling wine for the bubbles.
The French 75 cocktail is the perfect drink for anyone who loves gin and sparkling wine. For us, there’s something about a cocktail served in a flute that feels extra special. This French 75 would be a delightful addition to your homemade boozy brunch, or if you’re hosting a party with friends and family.
Ingredients
- 25ml Conker Dorset Dry gin
- 25ml lemon
- 15ml sugar syrup
- Campo Del Passo Prosecco (Northern Wine and Beer)
- For garnish:
- Lemon twist
- You will need:
- Champagne flute
Method
Add the Conker Dorset dry gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup to a shaker with ice and shake well.
Strain into Champagne flute and top with Campo Del Passo Prosecco.
Top tips for making a French 75 cocktail
- If you plan to serve this cocktail throughout the evening, ensure your sparkling wine is in the fridge chilling and consider making a batch of the gin, lemon juice, and sugar syrup mixture. Use a ratio of roughly one-quarter lemon gin mix to three quarters fizz.
- We have used prosecco but the cocktail is traditionally made with Champagne and will give it some creamy, brioche notes.