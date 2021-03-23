Trending:

French 75 cocktail recipe

Click to rate
(0 ratings)
Sending your rating
Jessica Ransom Jessica Ransom
makes:
Skill: easy
Cost: mid
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Traditionally made with Champagne, our take on the famous French 75 cocktail uses the ever-popular Italian sparkling wine for the bubbles.

    The French 75 cocktail is the perfect drink for anyone who loves gin and sparkling wine. For us, there’s something about a cocktail served in a flute that feels extra special. This French 75 would be a delightful addition to your homemade boozy brunch, or if you’re hosting a party with friends and family.

     

    Ingredients

    • 25ml Conker Dorset Dry gin
    • 25ml lemon
    •  15ml sugar syrup
    • Campo Del Passo Prosecco (Northern Wine and Beer)
    • For garnish:
    • Lemon twist
    • You will need:
    • Champagne flute

    Method

    Top tips for making a French 75 cocktail

    • If you plan to serve this cocktail throughout the evening, ensure your sparkling wine is in the fridge chilling and consider making a batch of the gin, lemon juice, and sugar syrup mixture. Use a ratio of roughly one-quarter lemon gin mix to three quarters fizz.
    • We have used prosecco but the cocktail is traditionally made with Champagne and will give it some creamy, brioche notes.
    Click to rate
    (0 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More