Traditionally made with Champagne, our take on the famous French 75 cocktail uses the ever-popular Italian sparkling wine for the bubbles.

The French 75 cocktail is the perfect drink for anyone who loves gin and sparkling wine. For us, there’s something about a cocktail served in a flute that feels extra special. This French 75 would be a delightful addition to your homemade boozy brunch, or if you’re hosting a party with friends and family.

Ingredients 25ml Conker Dorset Dry gin

25ml lemon

15ml sugar syrup

Campo Del Passo Prosecco (Northern Wine and Beer)

For garnish:

Lemon twist

You will need:

Champagne flute

Method Add the Conker Dorset dry gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup to a shaker with ice and shake well.

Strain into Champagne flute and top with Campo Del Passo Prosecco.

Top tips for making a French 75 cocktail

If you plan to serve this cocktail throughout the evening, ensure your sparkling wine is in the fridge chilling and consider making a batch of the gin, lemon juice, and sugar syrup mixture. Use a ratio of roughly one-quarter lemon gin mix to three quarters fizz.

We have used prosecco but the cocktail is traditionally made with Champagne and will give it some creamy, brioche notes.

