Fruit and nut Cadbury cornflake cakes recipe

makes: 8
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 15 min

    • Thick luxurious chocolate, nuts and raisins make these easy Easter treats incredibly more-ish.

    These Cadbury Easter cakes are so easy to make – you only need three ingredients. This is a great recipe if you have been given a giant bar of Cadbury Fruit & Nut – you’ll need about 200g of it to make eight cakes. However, you can divide or multiply the amounts as you like. Simply melt the chocolate in a bain marie (a bowl set over a pan of gently simmering water), with a little butter to give it a glossy texture that you can stir through easily. Then just add in the Cornflakes. Shredded Wheat or Rice Crispies would work just as well if you prefer.

    Ingredients

    • 4 x 49g fruit and nut bars
    • 25g butter
    • 90g cornflakes

    Method

    • Melt the fruit and nut bars with the butter in a bowl over a pan of hot water. Place the cornflakes in a mixing bowl and pour the melted chocolate over the top.

    • Stir well to combine (it will seem quite solid, but keep stirring). Spoon into stacks in paper cases and leave to set in the fridge for 1 hr.

    Top tip for making Fruit and nut Cadbury cornflake cakes

    Add a little extra Easter flair to these by topping each one with a Mini Egg. Ensure you do this before they set so the are sticky enough for the egg to attach. Arrange them on a pretty plate with some yellow fluffy chicks for a perfect Easter party spread.

