Thick luxurious chocolate, nuts and raisins make these easy Easter treats incredibly more-ish.

These Cadbury Easter cakes are so easy to make – you only need three ingredients. This is a great recipe if you have been given a giant bar of Cadbury Fruit & Nut – you’ll need about 200g of it to make eight cakes. However, you can divide or multiply the amounts as you like. Simply melt the chocolate in a bain marie (a bowl set over a pan of gently simmering water), with a little butter to give it a glossy texture that you can stir through easily. Then just add in the Cornflakes. Shredded Wheat or Rice Crispies would work just as well if you prefer.

Ingredients 4 x 49g fruit and nut bars

25g butter

90g cornflakes

Method Melt the fruit and nut bars with the butter in a bowl over a pan of hot water. Place the cornflakes in a mixing bowl and pour the melted chocolate over the top.

Stir well to combine (it will seem quite solid, but keep stirring). Spoon into stacks in paper cases and leave to set in the fridge for 1 hr.

Top tip for making Fruit and nut Cadbury cornflake cakes

Add a little extra Easter flair to these by topping each one with a Mini Egg. Ensure you do this before they set so the are sticky enough for the egg to attach. Arrange them on a pretty plate with some yellow fluffy chicks for a perfect Easter party spread.

