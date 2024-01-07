Our fruit crumble tray bake uses budget-friendly tinned peaches so you can enjoy this sweet sensation at any time of year.

If you love crumble, you need to make this tray bake. You can serve it as a dessert with custard or slice it into portions for a lunchbox treat, bake sale, or as part of your picnic snacks. We’ve used canned peaches which are affordable and available all year.

Ingredients

150g plain flour

50g ground almonds

1⁄2tsp baking powder

130g unsalted butter

50g jumbo oats

30g mixed seeds (pumpkin, sunflower, poppy, sesame)

90g light brown sugar

1⁄2tsp cinnamon

1 medium egg, beaten

2tbsp apricot jam

600g tin peaches, drained

Method

Heat the oven to 170C Fan/ Gas 5. Line the base and sides of a 20cm square loose-bottom tin. In a large mixing bowl, rub together the flour, ground almonds, baking powder, butter and a pinch of salt until well combined. Stir in the oats, seeds, sugar, cinnamon and egg, mixing until everything comes together into clumps. Reserve 200g of the mixture then press the remainder into the base of the prepared tin. Spread with the jam. Scatter over the fruit then scatter the rest of the dough over the fruit to create a rough crumble topping. Bake for 40 minutes until golden. Cool in the tin for 10 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack and cool completely before slicing to serve.

Top tips for making this fruit crumble tray bake

This bake is designed to be eaten cold in bars but if you can’t resist, it’s delicious served warm too. We’d recommend serving it with custard or cream for an easy but delicious dessert.