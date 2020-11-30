We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.





This garlic and cheese stuffed mushrooms recipe is a great choice for parties or as a starter for a fancy dinner party you’re hosting or for classic Christmas dinner.

This easy and delicious garlic and cheese stuffed mushrooms recipe uses Portobello mushrooms which makes them perfect canapés. Add parsley and mustard to the filling to give an extra kick of flavour to these tasty stuffed mushrooms. This recipe serves 4 people and will take around 20 mins to prepare and cook, so it’s a quick little dish to whip up if you’re having company over.

If you’re making these stuffed Portobello mushrooms for a party, we’d recommend doubling the recipe so you have enough for everyone. These stuffed mushrooms are best made on the same day you plan on serving them as they’re best fresh. As they’re so quick to rustle up this shouldn’t be a problem!

If you’re short on time, you can always prepare them in advance and then all you have to do is pop them in the oven when guests arrive. This recipe uses Portobello mushrooms but you can use chestnut mushrooms instead if you prefer. Love mushrooms? We’ve got loads more delicious mushroom recipe ideas here.

Ingredients 4 large Portobello mushrooms

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1½tbsp wholegrain Dijon mustard

200g cheese grated

60g breadcrumbs

2tbsp double cream

Handful of curly parsley, finely chopped

Pinch of salt

Method In a bowl combine the garlic, mustard, cheese, cream, breadcrumbs and parsley and mix well until fully combined. Season well.

Drizzle the mushrooms with olive oil and roast at 180C, gas 4 for about 15 minutes, or until soft.

Remove from the oven and generously fill each mushroom with the mix, dot with butter and finish cooking under the grill until golden and bubbling.

Serve with a scatter of chopped parsley and a twist of black pepper.

Top tip for making Garlic and cheese stuffed mushrooms If you’re not a fan of Portobello mushrooms you could always opt for chestnut mushrooms instead. This recipe will make twice as many and each mushroom will only be a mouthful. Mushrooms are best cooked and served on the same day for the best taste.