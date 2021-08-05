We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This garlic mushroom pasta bake is loaded with veg such as chestnut mushrooms, spinach, and tomatoes.

Mature Cheddar cheese, garlic, and butter make sure this pasta bake is full of flavour. It takes just 20 minutes to prep this pasta bake. This dish is just 466 calories per serving and is part of our low calorie vegetarian meals collection.

Ingredients 30-45ml (2-3tbsp) olive oil

2 garlic cloves, crushed

225g (8oz) chestnut mushrooms, wiped and halved

100g (4oz) baby spinach leaves

225g (8oz) penne pasta

15g (½oz) butter

15g (½oz) plain flour

300ml (½pt) milk

75g (3oz) mature Cheddar cheese, finely grated

8 cherry tomatoes, halved

Method Heat half the oil in a large frying pan. Fry the garlic and mushrooms over a high heat until just browned, adding more oil if necessary. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the spinach.

Meanwhile, cook the pasta in a large pan of lightly salted water, according to the packet instructions, until just tender. Drain well and rinse under cold water.

Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F, gas mark 5). Heat the butter in a pan, then stir in the flour and cook for 1 min. Gradually add the milk, whisking all the time. Simmer for 2-3 mins until thickened. Stir in the cheese and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Stir the pasta into the cheese sauce and add the mushroom and spinach mixture. Spoon into a large ovenproof dish and top with tomatoes. Bake for 20-25 mins until golden and bubbling.

Top tips for making garlic mushroom pasta bake

You can easily adapt this recipe to up your five-a-day count. We’d recommend adding broccoli, sweetcorn or onions.

You might also like…

Low calorie meals

Vegetarian recipes

Healthy pasta recipes

Click to rate ( 414 ratings) Sending your rating