Sausage and spinach frittata recipe

serves: 4
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
5-a-day: 1
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 30 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 360 kCal 18%
Fat 27g 39%
  -  Saturates 8g 40%
    • Prep this hearty sausage and spinach frittata in just 10 minutes. Cook in just 30 minutes.

    This sausage and spinach frittata is a filling dish is made with a handful of ingredients including; sausages, red onion, cherry tomatoes, egg, and spinach. At just 360 calories per serving, this frittata makes a great brunch, lunch, or light dinner option.

    Ingredients

    • 6 sausages, cut into chunks
    • 1 red onion, cut into wedges
    • large handful cherry tomatoes
    • 1tbsp olive oil
    • 100g spinach
    • 6 eggs, beaten
    • 110g bag mixed salad leaves

    Method

    • Heat oven to 190C, gas 5. Put the sausage chunks, red onion and cherry tomatoes in the base of an ovenproof pan or small oven dish and drizzle with the oil. Cook for 10-15 mins, until almost cooked through and slightly crisp.

    • Turn the oven down to 180C, gas 4 and scatter over the spinach and pour in the beaten egg, return to the oven for 10-15 mins until golden and almost set.

    • Serve wedges of frittata with mixed salad.

    Top tips for making sausage and spinach frittata

    Add strips of bacon to make this frittata a little more indulgent. You can also replace the sausages with vegetarian or chicken sausages instead for a lower fat version.

