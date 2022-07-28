GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This deep and delicious chocolate and amaretto pudding has a kick of sweet almond liqueur that makes it addictively good.

It's one of the quickest puddings we've come across to make and serve up - on the table in 15 minutes flat. It smells incredible as you're cooking it as well, so it's no chore. Plus it has just eight ingredients - many of them store cupboard staples that you'll have around already. This recipe was created by Gennaro Contaldo - Italian chef and mentor to Jamie Oliver. In his own words, it's 'So simples! You will love it!'

Ingredients

500ml milk

15g plain flour

30g caster sugar

1 vanilla pod, halved lengthways and seeds removed

80ml Amaretto liqueur

100g dark chocolate, finely chopped

50g unsalted butter

30g amaretti biscuits, crushed

Method

Put the milk in a saucepan and warm over a low heat. Combine the flour, sugar and vanilla seeds in a medium-sized saucepan, add a little of the milk and whisk to a smooth paste. Add the remainder of the milk and warm over a low heat, whisking all the while to prevent lumps from forming. Stir in the Amaretto liqueur and continue to whisk until the mixture has begun to thicken. Remove from the heat, add the chocolate and butter and stir to combine. Spoon the mixture into serving glasses and serve either warm or cold, topped with the crushed amaretti biscuits.

Top tip for making Gennaro Contaldo's chocolate and amaretto pudding

You can add a little more or a little less Amaretto, depending on your own taste. Don't allow the mixture to bubble furiously as it thickens or it will affect the smooth texture of the dessert.

