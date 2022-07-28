Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
This deep and delicious chocolate and amaretto pudding has a kick of sweet almond liqueur that makes it addictively good.
It's one of the quickest puddings we've come across to make and serve up - on the table in 15 minutes flat. It smells incredible as you're cooking it as well, so it's no chore. Plus it has just eight ingredients - many of them store cupboard staples that you'll have around already. This recipe was created by Gennaro Contaldo - Italian chef and mentor to Jamie Oliver. In his own words, it's 'So simples! You will love it!'
Ingredients
- 500ml milk
- 15g plain flour
- 30g caster sugar
- 1 vanilla pod, halved lengthways and seeds removed
- 80ml Amaretto liqueur
- 100g dark chocolate, finely chopped
- 50g unsalted butter
- 30g amaretti biscuits, crushed
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Put the milk in a saucepan and warm over a low heat.
- Combine the flour, sugar and vanilla seeds in a medium-sized saucepan, add a little of the milk and whisk to a smooth paste. Add the remainder of the milk and warm over a low heat, whisking all the while to prevent lumps from forming. Stir in the Amaretto liqueur and continue to whisk until the mixture has begun to thicken. Remove from the heat, add the chocolate and butter and stir to combine.
- Spoon the mixture into serving glasses and serve either warm or cold, topped with the crushed amaretti biscuits.
Top tip for making Gennaro Contaldo's chocolate and amaretto pudding
You can add a little more or a little less Amaretto, depending on your own taste. Don't allow the mixture to bubble furiously as it thickens or it will affect the smooth texture of the dessert.
You might also like...
- Chocolate fondant (opens in new tab)
- Chocolate pudding (opens in new tab)
- Self saucing chocolate pudding (opens in new tab)
-
Creme Egg cupcakes
By Victoria Threader • Published
-
Baked bean muffins
If your child is a fan of baked beans they’ll love these muffins. Instead of beans on toast for lunch why not try these baked bean muffins? Each muffin is filled to the brim with baked beans and the cheese bursts through in each and every bite!
By Anneliese Giggins • Published
-
Beetroot hummus
Beetroot hummus is a healthy, bright and different alternative to dunk your pitta bread into.
By GoodtoKnow • Published
-
Microwave chocolate pudding
You can get great results from a microwave chocolate pudding and this recipe proves just how easy it can be. Just like a steamed pudding but ready in a little over a quarter of an hour.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Gennaro Contaldo's mini chocolate puddings
These mini chocolate puddings come in small pots but pack a big flavour punch. A perfect after dinner treat from Italian chef, Gennaro Contaldo.
By Gennaro Contaldo • Published
-
Steamed chocolate pudding
This delicious and easy steamed chocolate pudding takes a but of time to prepare but the results are worth it. You can do all the prep in advance and set it cooking on Sunday morning, ready for lunch.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Why did EasyJet cancel flights? All you need to know about the airport disruptions
Holidaymakers have been warned over NINE days of planned strikes expected to cause chaos this summer
By Selina Maycock • Last updated
-
This super easy heating hack to save on energy bills takes SECONDS to do
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published
-
The big mistake you're making when it comes to spending on petrol is so easy to solve
Drivers could save money on petrol by avoiding the one big mistake of riding around with the boot full of unnecessary items
By Selina Maycock • Last updated