This delicious boozy chocolate and amaretto pudding, from Two Greedy Italians stars Antonio Carluccio and Gennaro Contaldo, is ready in no time - the perfect grown-up treat.

chocolate and amaretto pudding
Serves6
SkillEasy
Total Time15 mins
This deep and delicious chocolate and amaretto pudding has a kick of sweet almond liqueur that makes it addictively good. 

It's one of the quickest puddings we've come across to make and serve up - on the table in 15 minutes flat. It smells incredible as you're cooking it as well, so it's no chore. Plus it has just eight ingredients - many of them store cupboard staples that you'll have around already. This recipe was created by Gennaro Contaldo - Italian chef and mentor to Jamie Oliver. In his own words, it's 'So simples! You will love it!'

Ingredients

  • 500ml milk
  • 15g plain flour
  • 30g caster sugar
  • 1 vanilla pod, halved lengthways and seeds removed
  • 80ml Amaretto liqueur
  • 100g dark chocolate, finely chopped
  • 50g unsalted butter
  • 30g amaretti biscuits, crushed

Method

  1. Put the milk in a saucepan and warm over a low heat.
  2. Combine the flour, sugar and vanilla seeds in a medium-sized saucepan, add a little of the milk and whisk to a smooth paste. Add the remainder of the milk and warm over a low heat, whisking all the while to prevent lumps from forming. Stir in the Amaretto liqueur and continue to whisk until the mixture has begun to thicken. Remove from the heat, add the chocolate and butter and stir to combine.
  3. Spoon the mixture into serving glasses and serve either warm or cold, topped with the crushed amaretti biscuits.

Top tip for making Gennaro Contaldo's chocolate and amaretto pudding

You can add a little more or a little less Amaretto, depending on your own taste. Don't allow the mixture to bubble furiously as it thickens or it will affect the smooth texture of the dessert.

Gennaro Contaldo
Gennaro Contaldo is an extremely talented Italian chef, beloved in the UK. He’s also known for his association with his British protégé Jamie Oliver, credited for teaching Jamie everything he knows about Italian cooking. His inspiration to cook in the UK was partly due to the high availability of game and fungi, which was reminiscent of his time in his youth spent hunting and foraging with his father and grandfather. The classic Italian style really can’t be beaten and we especially love Gennaro Contaldo’s alpine pizza! Having started working in local restaurants since the age of 8, Gennaro really knows his stuff and has published many books over his career all filled with delicious Italian recipes. Gennaro is a very busy chef and spends time teaching masterclasses at Jamie Oliver’s cooking school, as well as making regular appearances on ‘Saturday Kitchen’, and his own show with fellow Italian chef Antonio Carlucci ‘Two Greedy Italians’. Gennaro loves to spend his downtime cooking with his family at his cottage in Norfolk.
