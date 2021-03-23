We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Gimlet cocktail is a drink for the true gin fans as it’s traditionally made with just gin and lime juice in equal measures.

This Gimlet cocktail recipe results in a sharp, strong drink. We’ve used a dash of sugar syrup but if you’re a traditionalist, feel free to omit this. Given the cocktail has very few ingredients, it couldn’t be easier or quicker to make.

Ingredients 50ml Conker Dorset Dry Gin

25ml lime

15ml sugar syrup

For the garnish:

Wedge of lime

You will need:

Nick and Nora glass

Method Add the Conker Dorset dry gin, lime juice and sugar syrup to a shaker with ice and shake well.

Strain into your glass and garnish with a lime wedge.

Top tips for making a Gimlet cocktail

If you don’t have a Nick and Nora glass, any small coupe-style glass is fine

Instead of a lime wedge, you could garnish with a wheel of lime that has been sliced to fit on the edge of your glass. A twist of lime peel would also look attractive

If you don’t have a cocktail shaker an old jam jar or airtight container make good substitutes

This is an easy cocktail to scale up depending on the capacity of your cocktail shaker. You could make it in batches and just give it a quick mix before serving in case the ingredients have separated

What is a Nick and Nora glass?

It is a small glass for serving cocktails similar to the Martini glass but more rounded. The glass was named after characters in the thriller ‘The Thin Man’ and is a very elegant and attractive glass for cocktails. It’s best for drinks that are designed to be sipped slowly and are often very strong.

Who invented the Gimlet cocktail?

This cocktail is thought to have been created by Sir Thomas Desmond Gimlette, a doctor for sailors who used the gin to offset the taste of lime juice, which was used to prevent scurvy.

Related features:

Is gin good for you? 8 health benefits

16 things you (probably) didn't know about gin

Sex On The Beach cocktail

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week