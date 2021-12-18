We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The dense, moist spiced sponge of this gingerbread bundt cake is a whole new take on festive gingerbread flavours.

For anyone who isn’t a fan of traditional Christmas pudding packed with fruits, this is a great alternative dessert on the big day, or any feast day around Christmas. Spiced with ginger and cinnamon, plus bright orange zest, it hits all the festive notes. Plus it looks beautiful, lightly decorated with snowy icing and topped with holly leaves. As a pudding this serves 12 people, or up to 16 if you slice a little more thinly. For a really festive spread lay it up with mince pies as well and give your guests a choice. Importantly, serve thick cream and brandy butter to use interchangeably between the two.

Ingredients For the gingerbread bundt cake:

4tsp ground ginger

1½tsp ground cinnamon

350g plain flour

1½tsp bicarbonate of soda

pinch of salt

Zest of 1 large orange

3 medium eggs

7tbsp milk

110g butter

150g light muscovado sugar

3tbsp golden syrup

3tbsp black treacle

To decorate:

Icing sugar with a few drops of water

Ready to roll green and red icing

Golden sugar balls

You will also need:

A medium sized bundt tin

Holly shape cutter

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4 and spray your bundt tin with cake release spray or grease with butter.

On the hob gently heat the butter, sugar, golden syrup and treacle in a saucepan on a low heat. Whilst you wait for the sugar to dissolve and the butter to melt prepare the dry ingredients. In a large mixing bowl sift the flour, bicarbonate of soda, salt, ginger and cinnamon together and grate in the orange zest. Stir and leave to one side.

Once the sugar has dissolved take the saucepan off the heat and continue to stir. Gradually add in the eggs and beat with a wooden spoon. Gradually add in the milk and continue to mix.

Pour the wet mixture into the dry ingredients and stir until thoroughly combined. Next pour the mixture into the bundt tin and cook for 30-40 mins until golden and springy to touch. If your cakes cook outside in and seem a little wobbly on top, just cover with tin foil and continue to cook for a further 5 mins checking every time.

Take the bundt out of the oven and leave on the side to cool for about 10 mins. Once its cooled flip upside down onto a wire rack and leave to cool.

Meanwhile prepare the holly by rolling out some green ready to roll icing and cutting out shapes with a holly shape cutter. Roll out some small red balls using the red ready to roll icing for the berries. Attach the 2 by using a little drop of water. Leave to one side.

Mix up the icing sugar and the water in a small bowl to make a thick paste. You can add some extract to the icing like orange, vanilla or lemon for added flavour. It should be thick enough to drizzle but it should set quickly.

Place the bundt cake onto a plate and drizzle over the icing sugar mix using a spoon in a back and forth motion covering the cake. Once you’re happy with the icing, add the holly leaves and sprinkle the bottom of the plate with the golden sugar balls.

Your bundt wreath is now ready to be served. To store cover in tin foil and wrap in a plastic bag. It should keep for up to 3-4 days.

Top tip for this gingerbread bundt cake recipe

Get creative with your decoration. Instead of holly leaves you could also top your cake with seasonal dried fruits like cherries and cranberries.

