We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gluten-free savoury muffins are a game changer when it comes to breakfast.

Either have these savoury muffins on their own or you can use them as a replacement for bread rolls by splitting them down the middle and filling them with soft cheese and tomatoes. Perfect for a filling, healthy and nutritious brunch! While made our gluten free muffins recipe with bacon and cheese to really give them the extra breakfast-y feel. These are also ideal for lunchtimes as they’re super filling and fit nicely into a lunchbox, ready to go to school or work.

Ingredients 3 rashers smoked bacon

70g fine polenta or cornmeal

70g gluten-free plain flour

1tsp gluten-free baking powder

1/2tsp bicarbonate of soda

75g mature Cheddar, finely grated

4tbsp natural yogurt

2tbsp vegetable oil

2 eggs

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Method Preheat the oven to 180C/350F/Fan 160C/Gas Mark 4. Grease 6 holes of a muffin tin and line the bases with circles of baking paper (or line with paper muffin cases). Grill or fry the bacon until crisp, finely chop and set aside.

Place the polenta in a bowl and sift in the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and cayenne pepper. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper and stir in the Cheddar and chopped bacon.

In a separate bowl beat together the yogurt, oil and eggs. Add the dry ingredients and stir lightly and quickly to mix. The mixture should still be a bit lumpy, if over mixed the muffins will be heavier.

Divide the mixture between the muffin tins and bake for 20-25 mins until golden and just firm to the touch. Cool in the tin for 5 mins before turning out. Serve warm or cold.

Top tips for making gluten-free savoury muffins:

For vegetarians replace the bacon with 50g cooked and chopped mushrooms or 75g wilted spinach, squeezed of excess liquid and finely chopped. Also ensure the cheese you use is suitable for vegetarians.

You might also like...

Gluten-free recipes

Gluten-free blueberry muffins

Cheese and ham muffins

Click to rate ( 124 ratings) Sending your rating