We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These gluten-free muffins are a deliciously boozy twist on a classic muffin recipe.

Packed with peanut butter, chocolate and banana (with a tablespoon of rum), these gluten-free muffins may not be a go-to breakfast idea – but they’re certainly a unique afternoon treat. These muffins also take just half an hour to make in the oven, so they can be whipped up last minute and on the table for the whole family or friends to enjoy over a cup of tea or coffee. This is just one of the great gluten-free recipes from GoodtoKnow though, as we’ve got you covered with everything from starters to desserts, sweet treats to savoury snacks.

Ingredients 150g butter, softened

150g caster sugar

2 eggs, separated

1/2tsp salt

1tsp gluten free baking powder

75g gluten free oats, blitzed to fine powered

100g Doves Farm gluten free plain flour

2 bananas mashed

1tsp vanilla bean paste

1tbsp rum (or milk)

4tbsp peanut butter

150g milk chocolate chips

Method Heat the oven to 180C, Gas 4.

Cream the butter, add the sugar and beat until light and fluffy, gradually mix in the egg yolks and then the all the other ingredients apart from the egg whites. Whisk the egg whites to peaks and fold through the mixture.

Spoon into the cases and bake for 30mins until they spring back to the touch.

Tips for making gluten-free muffins:

While we love the boozy twist to these muffins, they're not exactly child-friendly. If you're cooking for little ones, don't forget to swap out the rum for milk.

You might also like...

Blueberry muffins

Banana muffins

Chocolate muffins

Click to rate ( 8 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week