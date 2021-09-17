We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These cheese and ham muffins are the ultimate savoury snack.

Crumbly, slightly salty and seriously cheesy, these muffins are a real treat for your tastebuds. Cheap to make and easy to do, our recipe gives you 12 golden cheese and ham muffins in 35 minutes. Plus we’ve added a pinch of paprika to really draw out the flavours. Perfect served as part of a party food spread or as a tasty surprise in you kid’s packed lunch.

Ingredients 6 slices of ham

190g Cheddar cheese

75g butter

1 egg

250ml milk

300g self-raising flour

½ teaspoon paprika

a pinch of sea salt

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C/375ºF/gas mark 5. Lightly grease a muffin tin.

Cut the ham into 1cm chunks, and grate the Cheddar or chop it roughly.

Cut the butter into pieces. Beat the egg in a bowl with the milk.

Sieve the flour, paprika and salt into a large mixing bowl, and rub the butter into the flour until it looks like breadcrumbs.

Add the ham and cheese, then pour in the egg and milk mixture and mix thoroughly.

Spoon into the muffin tin and cook in the oven for 20 minutes.

Place on a wire rack to cool.

Top tips for making cheese and ham muffins:

For an added flavour hit add some chopped chives and a teaspoon of dijon mustard. You can also use this recipe as a base and change up the cheese and ham combinations. We recommend blue cheese and parma ham for a posh treat.

You might also like...

Blueberry muffins

Banana muffins

Sausage and egg muffins

Click to rate ( 909 ratings) Sending your rating