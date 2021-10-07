We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gluten-free blueberry muffins are one of the best ways to start the day.

These mouth-watering gluten-free muffins don’t hold back on the flavour, that’s for sure. They’re full of blueberries and hazelnuts, making for a delicious combination. Not only are these muffins gluten-free though, they’re also sugar-free as we’ve swapped caster sugar for Stevia or Splenda. This recipe makes 9 regular sized muffins which you can cram full of blueberries or can bejewel with only a handful instead, the choice is yours. And while we’ve kept these muffins basic, you can always spread a dash of sugar-free buttercream icing over the top for an extra twist of sweetness.

Ingredients 85g hazelnut flour

85g almond flour

100g Splenda or Stevia Extract in the Raw, or 50g New Roots Stevia Sugar

47g almonds or hazelnuts, chopped

1tbsp baking powder

¼tsp salt

2 eggs

113g unsweetened soy milk or other milk

1½tsps vanilla extract

1tsp fresh lemon juice

½tsp liquid Stevia

71g-142g fresh or frozen blueberries, depending on dietary restrictions

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Line 9 muffin cups with paper or foil liners, then lightly mist them with spray oil (or omit the liners and generously mist the muffin cups with spray oil).

In a medium bowl, combine the hazelnut flour, almond flour, Splenda, almonds, baking powder, and salt and whisk until well mixed. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, vanilla, lemon juice, and liquid stevia together until thoroughly blended. Add the flour mixture and stir with a large spoon for 1 to 2 minutes to make a smooth, sticky batter.

Gently fold in the blueberries. Spoon or scoop the batter into the prepared muffin cups, dividing it evenly among them; the muffin cups should be just about full. Bake for 20 minutes, then rotate and bake for 20 more minutes, until golden brown and firm and springy when pressed in the center.

Let the muffins cool in the pan for at least 10 minutes before turning them out onto a wire rack.

Top tips for making gluten-free blueberry muffins:

If you don't have almond flour or hazelnut flour you could swap for regular flour instead, just make sure you use the same measurements.

