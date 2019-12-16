This gluten-free Christmas cake recipe combines mixed dried fruit, almonds, glace cherries and either a splash of orange juice or brandy -ensuring that this version is just as good as a traditional recipe. And, it’s lovely and easy to make too, plus you can decorate this Christmas cake however you like.
Finding gluten-free flour and other ingredients is no longer the challenge it once was – and most large supermarkets will have an aisle dedicated to special diet products.
This Gluten-free Christmas cake uses both gluten-free flour and baking powder – and the only thing to remember when baking with these products is to add a little extra liquid to the recipe. Store the cake in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. Love festive cooking? We’ve got loads more lovely Christmas recipes right here!
Looking for another delicious, festive treat that’s also gluten and dairy free? Why not try our tasty Gluten and dairy-free mince pies!
Ingredients
- For the gluten-free Christmas cake
- 350g mixed dried fruit
- 100ml brandy or orange juice
- 150g butter, softened
- 150g soft light brown sugar
- 3 eggs, beaten
- Zest of 1 large orange
- 50g blanched almonds, chopped
- 50g glace cherries, halved
- 2tsp vanilla extract
- 150g gluten-free plain flour
- 1½tsp gluten-free baking powder
- 2tsp ground mixed spice
- 1tsp ground ginger
- 100ml milk
- For the icing
- 5-6 tbsp apricot glaze or sieved apricot jam
- 750g white marzipan
- 1kg of packet white sugarpaste
Method
Place the dried fruit in a bowl with the brandy or orange juice and leave to soak for 2 hrs or overnight.
Preheat the oven to 170°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3. Grease an 18cm round deep cake tin and line the base and sides with a double thickness of baking paper.
Place the butter and sugar in a large bowl and beat together until pale and creamy. Gradually beat in the eggs, adding a little of the flour is the mixture begins to curdle. Add the soaked fruit, orange zest, almonds, cherries and vanilla extract.
Sift together the flour, baking powder and spices and fold into the mixture with the milk. Spoon the cake mixture into the prepared tin and level the surface.
Bake for 1½-1¾ hrs until golden, firm to the touch and a skewer inserted into the cake comes out clean. Cool in the tin for 15 mins then turn out onto a wire rack and leave to cool completely. Finally, ice your Christmas cake with the apricot jam, white sugar paste and marzipan.
Top tip for making Gluten-free Christmas cake
Replace half the dried mixed fruit with finely chopped dried apricots and dates, if liked.