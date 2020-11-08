40 Christmas cake ideas: Simple Christmas cake decorations and designs

From traditional Christmas cake decorations to quick and quirky fondant figures, get inspired with our easy Christmas cake ideas, recipes and designs...

We’ve got lots of simple Christmas cake decorating ideas and designs for you to try this year. From fondant to icing sugar, royal icing to marzipan, we’ve got lots of easy designs for you to try with our classic Christmas cake recipe.

Christmas cakes can be made up to three months in advance, so you can get into the spirit nice and early with some Christmas baking. Our fruit cake recipes have beautiful festive Christmas designs that will be perfect for any parties you are having or for a classic dessert after your Christmas dinner.

To make a Christmas cake, all you have to do is simply mix up your chosen fruit sponge, bake in the oven and then ‘feed’ the cake with your chosen liquor (don’t worry we also have alcohol-free versions too!) over a few weeks in the lead up to Christmas to get an extra depth of flavour into your bake.

You can then decorate your Christmas cake with one of our amazing designs below. How about adding a fondant Olaf to your cake, the kids will love it! Or how about turning your Christmas cake into a fancy swan which could take centre stage on your Christmas dinner table.

Browse through our easy Christmas cake decorating ideas and designs to find the one to suit you…

Top tips for decorating a Christmas cake

If you’re at beginner level when it comes to decorating cakes, don’t be afraid to use cake decorating tools to help you out!

A cake decorating turntable and icing smoother are the perfect utensils to help you achieve a perfect polished look with your icing.

And if perfection is what you’re looking for, you could also use an adjustable cake leveler, which allows you to trim off any raised lumps and bumps that your cake grew in the oven, for the perfect base to your Christmas decorating creations.

The last thing you want when decorating your Christmas cakes is for your fantastic icing sculpture of Rudolph to go skiing off the edge. If your decorations are made of fondant icing, an easy way to help them stick to your fondant based cake is to dust them with a little water. This will activate the sugars in the icing and help it to stay stuck. You could also use a bit of frosting or buttercream to ‘cement’ them in place, just be careful not to use too much or it might escape and be visible underneath!