We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This simple, all-in-one easy Christmas cake recipe makes the perfect fruit base for your festive treat.

We’ve tested it in the Good to Know kitchen, and it’s a firm favourite. It’s a hearty cake that will serve between 14-21 people, for a not-too-naughty 242 calories a slice.

Compared to a classic Christmas cake recipe, this is an easy Christmas cake to put together – though it will still take around 3hrs to prepare and bake. It’s well worth making your cake a good few weeks in advance so it’s got plenty of time to absorb all of the wonderfully festive flavours of the mixed fruit and brandy.

Ingredients 3 large eggs

300g (10oz) plain flour

250g (8oz) butter, softened

250g (8oz) light muscovado sugar

1 tbsp ground mixed spice

Pinch of salt

410g jar of mincemeat

500g (1lb) dried mixed fruit

4 tbsp brandy

20cm (8in) round or 18cm (7in) square cake tin, lined with baking parchment

Method To ensure the cake is positioned centrally in the oven, put one of the shelves just below the centre of it. Set the oven to 140°C/280°F/Gas Mark 1.

Break the eggs into a bowl and add the rest of the ingredients, except for the brandy. Beat the mixture until smooth, then spoon it into the lined cake tin. With a wet hand, press the mixture into the tin and smooth on top, so that it’s level.

Bake the cake in the centre of the oven for 3 – 3.5 hours, or until the cake feels firm to the touch and a skewer comes out clean after being inserted into the cake.

Remove the cake from the oven and place the tin on a wire rack. Leave the cake to cool for about 15 minutes, then spoon over the brandy. Leave it to cool completely in the tin.

Remove the cake from the tin and peel away the lining paper. Wrap it in clean baking parchment and then foil, and store in a cool place for up to 3 months, until ready to cover with icing and decorate. Follow our guide to cover your Christmas cake in marzipan and icing.

Top tips for making this easy Christmas cake recipe

How long before Christmas should I make the cake?

It’s best to bake your Christmas cake 6-12 weeks before Christmas. To keep the sponge moist, ‘feed’ it weekly with alcohol: prick the cake all over with a fine skewer, before drizzling with a couple of spoons of your chosen liqueur. Make sure you wrap the cake well in greaseproof paper and tinfoil in between feedings, otherwise you risk it drying out.

What is the best alcohol for Christmas cake?

Use a reasonably strong spirit (around 40% ABV), such as rum, brandy or sherry. If the liquor has a warm, fiery flavour it'll definitely compliment the cake. A strong alcohol will also help to preserve the cake so it will keep for longer and you can enjoy every last slice.

Do you have to put alcohol in a Christmas cake?

Worried such a boozy cake will leave you tipsy? Remember the brandy or sherry is only going to add flavour – the actual amount of alcohol in each slice is unlikely to have much of an impact. But if you don’t fancy making such a strong cake for whatever reason, simply omit the alcohol and replace it with orange or grape juice. Just make sure to soak your dried fruit in juice overnight to avoid the cake being dry.

How long does a non-alcoholic Christmas cake last?

Without the alcohol to act as a preservative, a ‘virgin’ cake won’t last quite as long. Aim to finish the cake within a month of baking, and be sure to store it in an airtight container.

How should I decorate a Christmas cake?

Once you've mastered this recipe you can get decorating with your chosen topping, be it traditional fondant and marzipan or royal icing. If you're looking to keep it simple, don't decorate this cake at all – simply serve glazed in a light drizzle of honey, golden syrup, or warmed apricot jam. Take a look at our Christmas cake decorating ideas for some inspiration.

Love a good Christmas recipe? We’ve got loads more delicious recipes for the festive season right here. Why not have a go at making a delicious stollen loaf with our easy recipe.

You might also like

Mary Berry’s fruit cake

Christmas cake decorations

Easy Christmas cake